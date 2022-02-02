"I learnt my lesson, never write Rafael Nadal off" - Patrick McEnroe

Tennis analyst Patrick McEnroe once again caused a storm on Twitter as he appeared to understate Rafael Nadal's Australian Open triumph earlier this week.

The Spaniard returned from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev against all odds during the championship match on Sunday. The match was dominated by the World No. 2 from the get-go as he won the first two sets 6-2, 7-6 (5). Nadal, however, soon shifted into higher gear and started playing more freely from the baseline, putting a lot of pressure on his opponent.

The Russian eventually got within spitting distance of the finish line as he generated three breakpoints on the Spaniard's serve at 3-2 up in the third set. The Spanish bull wasn't intent on going down so quietly though, saving all three of those breakpoints before launching a comeback for the ages.

He eventually etched his name in the annals of tennis history, registering a 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in five hours and 24 minutes.

Nadal's comeback shocked a large proportion of the tennis universe, which also includes former player Patrick McEnroe. The American, who now works as an analyst for ESPN, took to Twitter to express his disbelief at the outcome of the title match in Melbourne.

McEnroe, however, did himself no favors by openly admitting that he had written Nadal off when Medvedev led by two sets and a break in the third set.

"Was that match unbelievable or what? Rafa, I wrote him off in the fifth set, I learned my lesson. You never write him off, that was [incredible]... " McEnroe said in his video.

He also went as far as to infer that no fan would've ideally expected the 35-year-old to make a recovery during the final.

"Did you people honestly think he was going to come back at two sets down 2-3 0-40? Tell me the truth now, tell me the truth. Did you think he was going to come back?"

Towards the end of the video, McEnroe tried to engage his followers in a separate discourse, as he brashly claimed that Nadal's triumph in Melbourne was only his 2nd greatest win ever.

"I say, it's his 2nd greatest win ever. What do you think the first one was? Let me know!"

A few Rafael Nadal fans don't agree with Patrick McEnroe's assertions on Twitter

McEnroe's tone, however, was met with hostility from a few tennis fans in the comment section of his video. It should be noted, however, that a majority of them were Nadal fans.

A fan named Nina was of the opinion that the ESPN analyst was being incredibly dismissive of Nadal's achievement.

"That’s ok. We’ve learned never to expect anything positive about Rafa from you. Carry on!" Nina wrote in the replies.

Another fan, however, didn't rebuke McEnroe for his opinions as they posted a photo of the Spaniard's victory climb following his 2008 Wimbledon triumph, implying that that win was Nadal's greatest ever.

"The First Time he was considered the Best," another fan wrote in a separate reply.

