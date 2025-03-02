"I learned so much because of it" - Iga Swiatek opens up about the Taylor Swift album that made her a fan

Iga Swiatek recently named the first album by Taylor Swift that had appealed to her senses. The Pole is one of the biggest fans of the American pop icon and even attended her Eras Tour concert in Liverpool last year.

Ad

Over the last few years, Swiatek has expressed appreciation for Swift's albums such as Folklore, Evermore, Midnights and The Tortured Poets Department. These albums, however, bookend the 14-time Grammy winner's discography as they came out more recently.

When asked which of Taylor Swift's albums had initially made her a fan, Iga Swiatek went with the singer-songwriter's third album, Speak Now. The album, which came out in 2010, apparently taught the 23-year-old quite a bit about the world by her own admission during a media interaction in Indian Wells.

Ad

Trending

The themes and the structure of the country-pop project resonated with the World No. 2 so much that it felt like "a movie" to her.

"Speak Now," Iga Swiatek said while recalling which album of Taylor Swift's made her a fan. "Yes, that was one of the first ones that's... ugh, I don't know, I just loved the lyrics, and how she described the world. I remember I didn't speak English that well when I listened to her the first time. I learned so much because of it. Also it was the first album where I thought I was watching a movie, you know?"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Earlier this year, Iga Swiatek revealed that she had cried multiple times watching Taylor Swift perform live for the first time ever.

Iga Swiatek recalls Eras Tour experience: "First I cried just because I saw Taylor Swift, and then I get a handwritten letter from her"

Iga Swiatek had a blast attending the Eras Tour last year | Image Source: Getty

Despite the Eras Tour concert in Liverpool, United Kingdom clashing with the dates of her Wimbledon campaign, Iga Swiatek was jubilant at attending the gig as she had never seen Taylor Swift live. The Pole admitted during the 2025 United Cup that she "cried twice" watching the American pop singer belt out her tunes.

Ad

Swiatek also disclosed that she had gotten a handwritten note from Swift, which marked the second time that she got emotional at the concert.

"Oh, amazing. I cried twice," she said at the United Cup in January this year. "First, I cried just because I saw her. I don't know, I spent my whole life looking at her over the internet. And suddenly, she was there on the stage and she felt so real, you know? And then, I get a handwritten note from her, so then I cried again. So, it was a great experience."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The World No. 2 will be eager to defend her BNP Paribas Open title in Indian Wells this month. She won the title in Palm Springs in 2022 and 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback