I like what the ATP is doing and don’t see a reason to join another association: Dominic Thiem

World No. 3 Dominic Thiem has stated he is happy with the way things are being run on the ATP Tour and will not be joining any other tennis organization. Thiem and German Alexander Zverev have also revealed that they did not pursue the opportunity to join the ATP Player Council earlier this year but left the option open to do so in the future.

The upcoming ATP Player Council elections for the new term, starting January 2021, has become a major talking point among tennis players over the past few days.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic told the media that several players had nominated Vasek Pospisil and him, who were both asked to resign from the ATP Player Council. This occurred after the two players launched the Professional Tennis Players Association in August.

Djokovic also revealed that the ATP Board had enacted a new rule earlier in the week, which did not allow a player to be part of the ATP Player Council and any other tennis organization at the same time. This ended both Djokovic and Pospisil's chances of getting back on the Council.

Speaking to the press in London, Dominic Thiem expressed his support for the ATP. However, he kept the option of joining the Council after a few years open, stating that he did not feel ready to join right now.

"I like what the ATP is doing. Generally, they are doing a great job. I don’t see a reason to join another association. But, of course, everybody can do what they want," Dominic Thiem stated.

"At some point, I'd like to join the Player Council, but not right now. It's just too early for me. I know myself and I know that, at times, I'm really motivated for things like this, but at other times, I'm not. You have to do a lot when you're on the Council, "explained Dominic Thiem. "If I do that, then I want to be 100 percent involved."

Alexander Zverev also open to joining the ATP Player Council in the future

Alexander Zverev at the Nitto ATP World Tour Finals.

World No. 7 Alexander Zverev also ruled out joining the Player Council for now since he did not want to take on the role without being able to do proper justice to the same. Like Dominic Thiem, Zverev also kept the option of joining the Player Council at a later period open.

Dominic Thiem is already through to the semi-finals of the ATP Finals in London and will meet the winner of the Novak Djokovic- Alexander Zverev encounter on Saturday. Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev will clash in the other semi-final, in what is the last tournament of the season