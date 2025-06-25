"I like if he can come to nicer spots" - Jessica Pegula gets real about treating her husband Taylor to good hotels after dismal Europe experience

Jessica Pegula discussed the importance of good hotels when she travels with her husband, Taylor Gahagen. The American tennis player recently joined World of Hyatt as the ambassador.

Jessica Pegula's husband, Taylor Gahagen, was an integral part of the Harborcenter, a Buffalo development project conducted by the Pegulas. Hailing from Williamsville, New York, he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and currently serves as Managing Partner at Dragos Capital and Agarwood Health. The tennis ace player, who mindfully keeps her personal life private, rarely posts about Gahagen on her social media.

However, recently, the 2024 US Open finalist highlighted the importance of a good hotel with her preferred amenities when she travels with her husband on tour. Looking back at a bitter experience in a hotel in Europe, Pegula refuses to compromise when it comes to treating Gahagen, especially by providing him with a shower that fits him.

"Being married and having my husband come with me more often, I obviously like if he can come to nicer spots. It makes it more exciting when he can come on the road and feel like we’re experiencing things together instead of just trying to make it through a week where the rooms are small and he’s kind of tall, and he can’t fit in the shower!” (Tennis.com)

The 31-year-old recalled a bitter hotel experience in Europe, where she could hardly take a shower because of the undesirable bathroom setting.

“I remember this place in England where there was nothing around the shower. So, you were just showering with the toilet and the sink, and there was just a drain in the middle. I just didn’t understand it. I was like, ‘I can’t even take a shower here. I’m so grossed out.’ That wasn’t great, so I remember that, specifically. I won’t name and shame, and I don’t write bad reviews, either. I just keep it to myself, or share with friends for fun.”

Jessica Pegula outpaced Katerina Siniakova in straight sets to advance to the quarterfinals against Emma Navarro at the Bad Homburg Open.

Jessica Pegula opened up about tennis players finding sanity in indulging in different dishes

Jessica Pegula at the Bad Homburg Open Powered By Solarwatt 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Since tennis matches happen year-round and players tour different parts of the world, they also get access to city-specific delicacies and Michelin-star restaurants. While some players stick to strict diet plans, others like Jessica Pegula view food as fuel for the body.

Sharing how tennis players are more prone to losing it because of the hectic schedule and get their comfort mostly in food, she said:

"I think it’s a little bit different in tennis… Like, we’re traveling every single week,” Pegula explained. “It’s really hard to try and be super strict every single week. I do think maybe we cheat a little bit more than other sports. It’s ’cause (food) is, like, the only thing we have!” (via Tennis.com)

“You have all these things going on, you’re traveling, you’re taken out of your element every single week. Sometimes the thing that keeps you sane is going to a good restaurant,” she added.

Jessica Pegula lost to Lois Boisson in two sets to end her French Open stint in the fourth round.

