"I don't like clay courts, but I will play in Madrid, Rome and at the French Open" - Alexander Bublik

Alexander Bublik has had a mixed season thus far. The Kazakh won his first title in the Open Sud de France by beating Alexander Zverev in the final. After doing well to get past Stan Wawrinka in Monte-Carlo, he retired midway through his match against Pablo Carreno Busta in the round-of-32.

Bublik, who had earlier beaten former World No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray in Indian Wells, has often expressed his dislike for the clay season and emphasized the same during an interview with Eurosport.de.

The 24-year-old who was born in Russia, however, declared that despite his dislike for the red dirt, he will play upcoming tournaments in Madrid, Rome, and Roland-Garros.

Yes, I don't like clay courts. I don't like anything about it. But I will play in Madrid, Rome and at the French Open."

Bublik had no apprehension in driving home the point that as a professional he was playing to earn money and had to play in Madrid as it was a mandatory tournament as per the ATP calendar.

"I have to earn money. I play for that. In addition, events like Madrid are mandatory, you have to play. I'm a professional and I have no choice."

This is not the first time the Kazakh has expressed his feelings towards the surface and has been consistent with his aversion to clay in victory and in defeat. Following his win against Wawrinka, Bublik went on a similar tirade about the surface.

"I hate clay-courts. I hate this surface. I hope this part of the season passes quickly and then we play on grass. This is the only thing I can say."

What does Bublik make of Wimbledon's ban on Russian players?

The Russian now plays Davis Cup for Kazakhstan

As a Russian who now plays for Kazakhstan, Bublik was candid about what he thought of Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing this year.

"I don't want to judge whether it's right or wrong, but I'll be happy to tell you what I think about it. It is a decision of the government and the organizers. You have the right to do so."

While affirming that the organizers were well within their rights to do what they did, the Kazakh went on to add that he was not in favour of mixing sport with politics.

"For me, sport is also a distraction from normal life, if you will – and no sport should be mixed up too much with politics. It's all about getting comfortable with a beer in front of the TV and following your favorite player or team. It's a shame for the fans that this is only possible to a limited extent."

