"I didn't like that comment" - Coco Gauff responds honestly after Belinda Bencic's attack on her team at China Open

Coco Gauff has responded after Belinda Bencic's attack on her and her team at the China Open, wherein the Swiss WTA star had accused them of 'mindgames' during the heated battle.

The controversial incident happened on Tuesday, en route the American's hard-fought three-set win over Bencic. After sharing her displeasure with the crowd, Bencic had called out Gauff and her team for their chatting on the sidelines, saying:

"No one's talking to you. She's talking to me okay! Your team is chatting. I'm too old for these mind games okay!"

At her press conference in Beijing afterwards, Gauff cleared the air, stating that she initially did not know what Bencic had said and that her team told her afterwards what transpired.

"I knew she said something to my team, but I didn't know exactly what. They told me she said, Shut up. I didn't hear it, so I can only go based off of what they said. I mean, I guess she was upset about them cheering. For me, the stadium is silent, so you hear both teams. I played previous rounds, both my matches I could hear the other teams pretty loud and clear, because it is silent," Coco Gauff said.

Coco Gauff made it clear that she was trying to be 'respectful' of the Swiss, and was a little confused by the accusations, as she felt she had always been nice towards her until now. At the same time, the World No. 3 insisted that she did not like Bencic's comments towards her team, and hoped they could put the matter to bed.

"It doesn't bother me. I was telling her to be respectful. I've been nice with her team off court. We've been nice with each other. I just didn't like that comment towards my team. Yeah, that was it. I mean, we moved on after that. I haven't spoken to her since. She's entitled to how she felt and I'm entitled to how I respond," she added.

Coco Gauff also spoke about how she usually approaches these situations on the court, stating that she was not someone who liked confrontation and that she was glad to see the match end in her favor today.

"I'm not a confrontational person. I don't like having confrontation on the court. I definitely don't like that. I mean, it happens. It's sport. Yeah, I'm happy that today went my way," Gauff said.

Gauff, the defending champion at the China Open, will next take on Eva Lys in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

"I wish today didn't happen" - Coco Gauff on the controversy with Belinda Bencic at the China Open

Coco Gauff further added in the press conference that she had no ill feelings towards Belinda Bencic because of what transpired at the China Open on Tuesday.

While the American wished things did not get so heated, she insisted that she had a lot of 'respect' for the Swiss star and what she has achieved after coming back from maternity leave.

"I obviously have a lot of respect for Belinda. She's a great player, coming back and playing great tennis as a mom. Yeah, I obviously wish today didn't happen, but it is what it is," Coco Gauff said.

With the win over Bencic, Gauff also sealed her spot in the season-ending WTA Finals for 2025.

About the author Shyam Kamal Shyam is a journalist and content manager who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. He has followed the sport for over two decades and considers Roger Federer the G.O.A.T. Shyam believes in accurate stories that provide detailed knowledge and insight, and strives to bring the same to his readers. Shyam has good understanding of SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More