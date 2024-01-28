"I like to dance in the pressure storm" - Jannik Sinner on his stunning comeback from 2 sets down in Australian Open final

Jannik Sinner won his maiden Major title at the 2024 Australian Open in scintillating fashion on Sunday, overcoming a two-sets-to-love deficit to beat Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. 6-3.

Speaking to the media following his victory, the 22-year-old was asked whether high expectations in Italy during his early years led to pressure, thereby affecting his motivation.

Jannik Sinner replied that he always tries to enjoy his tennis during big matches. He then improvised an iconic one-liner that best summarized his on-court attitude: "I like to dance in the pressure storm".

"Yeah, there is always pressure, but the pressure is something good. You have to take it in a good way. It's a privilege, no?" Jannik Sinner said in his response. "Because there are not so many players who have this kind of pressure, but in the other way, when you have pressure, it's always, okay, he believes that I can really do it.

"So yes, I like to dance in the pressure storm. I don't know how to tell," he added. "Like me personally, I like it, because that's where most of the time I bring out my best tennis. I'm also quite relaxed in this occasion, because I always try to enjoy on the court. So I think pressure is a privilege, to be honest."

"I'm extremely happy that I am in this position now" - Jannik Sinner after winning maiden Major title at Australian Open 2024

Jannik Sinner hits a backhand at the 2024 Australian Open.

During the press conference, Jannik Sinner was also asked to pinpoint the exact moment when he became convinced that the match was his to win. In response, the Italian said that the momentum began shifting just after he broke Daniil Medvedev in the fourth set.

"When I got the break on the fourth set, yeah," Jannik Sinner said. "I started to feel like, okay, I'm there. I can do it. Because the one break in the third set on 5-4, I broke him, went 6-4, it was obviously maybe the most important break I've done today, because it made me to have one set and then trying to see how he reacts. But, yeah, if I have to choose, I guess was the break in the fourth set."

The Australian Open champion also expressed happiness at finally taking his seat at the head of the table, heaping rich praise on his coach Darren Cahill and the rest of the team. He did assert, however, that he intends to work even harder from this point onwards.

"Me, I'm extremely happy that I am in this position now. I have a great team behind me who knows what I have to do. With Darren, he has a lot of experience," the Italian said. "Has been through this already numbers of time. Simone, we were talking already after the match that we can improve still. So, you know, it's all part of the process.

"Obviously having this trophy, it's an amazing feeling. I feel grateful to have this here," he added. "But I know that I have to work even harder, because the opponents, they will find the way to beat me and I have to be prepared. Let's see what's coming in the future."