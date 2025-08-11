"I was like, 'I’m getting too addicted'" - Coco Gauff reveals reason why she deleted Twitter from her phone as tennis 'drama' looms

Coco Gauff has claimed that she's gotten rid of Twitter from her phone because of her 'addiction' to the app, stemming from her interest in two particular shows. Gauff's admission came after she made a winning start at the ongoing 2025 Cincinnati Open.

The WTA No. 2 came into Cincinnati on the back of multiple unconvincing displays. However, there weren't any sign of nerves during her opening match at the WTA 1000 event of the prestigious hardcourt tournament, as the two-time singles Major champion dispatched Wang Xinyu 6-3, 6-2.

Following her second-round victory, Coco Gauff attended a press conference. Here, the 21-year-old spoke up about her obsession with the reality show, Love Island, and how it led to her uninstalling X (formerly Twitter) from her phone.

"I had to delete Twitter after last week because I’m too involved with Love Island. and then Tennis Twitter’s coming up, and you know, there’s all this drama from that and Love Island," Gauff said.

She went on to talk about how her excessive use of the Elon Musk-owned social media platform made her feel involved with The Summer I Turned Pretty, a drama series, without even watching it.

"Then for some reason, The Summer I Turned Pretty was coming up, and I’d never watched that, but I was into it even not watching the show! I was like, ‘Ok, I’m getting too addicted.’ So, I have no Twitter on my phone anymore," Gauff added.

The 10-time WTA Tour-level singles titlist will need to swiftly turn her attention to her next opponent at the Cincinnati Open; someone who engineered the American's early exit from this year's Wimbledon Championships.

Coco Gauff to face Dayana Yastremska next at Cincinnati Open weeks after shocking loss to Ukrainian at Wimbledon

Coco Gauff during her first-round match against Dayana Yastremska at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)

Ahead of her first-round clash against Dayana Yastremska at this year's Wimbledon, Coco Gauff had a 3-0 head-to-head lead over the Ukrainian. As a result, the American was the firm favorite on paper to win the match at the grass Major.

Shockingly though, Gauff's display on the day was marred by double faults at crucial moments. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian remained rock-solid throughout the course of the contest, registering a 7-6(3), 6-1 victory against the American in an hour and 19 minutes.

Coco Gauff's double fault woes continued at the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal, where the 21-year-old fell to home favorite and eventual champion Victoria Mboko in the fourth round.

