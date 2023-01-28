"I like kinky"- Maddison Inglis involved in hilarious moment on live TV hours before her boyfriend Jason Kubler's Australian Open men's doubles final

WTA World No. 210 Maddison Inglis was involved in a hilarious moment on live TV ahead of the Australian Open men's doubles final.

Inglis' boyfriend Jason Kubler will play in the title clash with Rinky Hijikata as his partner. The Australian pair have been in terrific form throughout the men's doubles tournament, beating sixth seeds Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara, top seeds Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof, and eighth seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos en route to the final. Here, they will be up against the Polish duo of Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski.

Maddison Inglis was part of a segment on Channel Nine along with presenter Tony Jones, Jelena Dokic and wheelchair tennis legend Dylan Alcott. During the show, Jones asked what a good nickname for the pair of Jason Kubler and Rinky Hijikata would be, to which, Alcott said, "What about the kinkys?"

Inglis responded, saying, "I like kinky," and the four of them burst out in laughter.

Maddison Inglis later called Jason Kubler live on air at the request of Tony Jones and Dylan Alcott. The 29-year-old picked up the call to his girlfriend's surprise and Alcott asked him:

"We tried to book you this morning but you are too busy. What are you too busy doing?"

Kubler replied:

"Sorry about that - I thought this is one day I'll get the morning off."

"If they keep doing what they're doing, they've got a pretty good shot"- Maddison Inglis on Jason Kubler and Rinky Hijikata's chances in the men's doubles final

Jason Kubler and Rinky Hijikata during the 2023 Australian Open

When asked to give her thoughts about the men's doubles final, Maddison Inglis claimed that if Jason Kubler and Rinky Hijikata played the way they have been throughout the tournament, they have a chance of winning.

"If they keep doing what they're doing, they've got a pretty good shot. They're both playing unreal. I've been around them a bit - they're both having a lot of fun. If they keep doing that, they'll be pretty hard to beat," Inglis said.

The 25-year-old and Jason Kubler have been dating for a while and the couple also teamed up for the mixed doubles event at the Australian Open. They beat seventh seeds Jean-Julien Rojer and Alicja Rosolska in the first round before defeating Juan Sebastian Cabal and Kristina Mladenovic to reach the quarterfinals. Here, they were beaten 6-3, 6-2 by compatriots Marc Polmans and Olivia Gadecki.

