"I would like to play doubles with Rafael Nadal, he is one of the greatest of all time" - Jannik Sinner 

Jannik Sinner has described Rafael Nadal as "one of the greatest of all time" and revealed he would like to play doubles with him. Dominic Thiem and Fabio Fognini also selected Nadal when asked to choose between the great Spaniard, Bjorn Borg and Guillermo Vilas as their doubles partners.

World No. 12 Sinner has faced the 21-time Grand Slam champion three times, losing all three encounters in straight sets. The 20-year-old Italian played the 35-year-old in the last two editions of the French Open, as well as at the 2021 Italian Open.

Thiem has won six of his 15 meetings with the Mallorcan, including their most recent clash at the 2020 ATP Finals. Fognini, meanwhile, holds a 4-13 record against the current World No. 5, who won their last match at the 2021 Australian Open.

The trio were part of a group of players who were asked questions related to the claycourt season for a recent ATP tour YouTube video.

Sinner, Thiem and Fognini explained why they would choose Nadal as their partner for a claycourt doubles match also involving Borg and Vilas.

"I choose Rafa because I know him," Sinner said. " He is one of the greatest of all time. Yeah, me in doubles - I'm not so good. So, if we lose it's my fault (laughs)."

"I'll play with Rafa against Borg and Vilas," Thiem said. "Rafa - I know him pretty well. I played great matches against him, so it would be nice to play doubles with him."

"I will choose Rafa," Fognini said. "Yeah physically, I think we are stronger [than Borg and Vilas]. So, I hope that works (laughs)."

World No. 4 Tsitsipas selected 11-time Major champion Borg as his partner for the dream doubles matchup.

"I'll go with Bjorn Borg," Tsitispas said. "I just love the swing. People have been comparing me a little bit to him, saying that we have the same kind of style and also hair. Temperament? Maybe I'm off by a little."

Rafael Nadal can win a 14th title at the 2022 French Open

Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the 2020 French Open

Rafael Nadal is aiming to win a record-extending 14th French Open crown when the 2022 edition of the event begins on Sunday. Victory at Roland Garros would also see the Spaniard claim his 22nd Grand Slam title, with rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer tied on 20.

However, there is concern over the 35-year-old's physical condition heading into the tournament. The World No. 5 was hampered by a chronic foot issue in his three-set defeat to Denis Shapovalov in the third round of last week's Italian Open.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala