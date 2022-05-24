"I would like to have more of player input, but that wasn't to be, which is disappointing from the ATP" - Dan Evans on Wimbledon 2022 being stripped of ranking points

Dan Evans spoke about the ATP's decision to strip Wimbledon 2022 of its ranking points following his first-ever win at Roland Garros on Monday, saying he wished there was more "player input."

The Englishman, on his fifth visit to Roland Garros, beat Francisco Cerundolo 7-6(3), 6-4, 6-4 to reach the second round. However, his press conference was dominated by the ATP-Wimbledon topic.

Following Russia's Ukraine invasion in late February, Wimbledon announced that this year's Championships won't welcome Russian and Belarusian players.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon Statement regarding Russian and Belarusian individuals at The Championships 2022. Statement regarding Russian and Belarusian individuals at The Championships 2022.

The decision was condemned by many top players, including Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, as well as the ATP.

The ATP cited that the Wimbledon decision could set a dangerous precedent for discriminating against players on the basis of nationality. It was subsequently announced that this year's Championships, in the absence of Russian and Belarusian players, would be bereft of ranking points.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



ATP removes ranking points from BREAKING:ATP removes ranking points from #Wimbledon this year because of their ban of Russian and Belarusian players. BREAKING: ATP removes ranking points from #Wimbledon this year because of their ban of Russian and Belarusian players. https://t.co/7WLmIt2jWM

The 32-year-old cited the need for greater player input, which has not been the case thus far. The ATP seems to have consulted only a select few big-name players like Nadal and Djokovic, which Evans thinks is "disappointing."

"I would like to have more of player input, but that wasn't to be. But, yeah, you know, like most things, the bigger, better players were asked, and there's quite a lot of other players on the tour as long as well as Rafa, Novak. So, which is disappointing, in my opinion, from the ATP," he said.

While Nadal has refused to take sides on the topic, others have soundly criticised Wimbledon for their 'unilateral' decision. Evans, though, doesn't think the grasscourt Major's decision is a "disgrace," saying everyone is entitled to their opinion.

"I also don't like it when the players are saying it's a disgrace that Wimbledon -- you know, obviously a lot of players have opinions, but don't know the ins and outs of the issue. So, you know, everybody's got an opinion on everything, as per usual, but it's a difficult one from both parties," he said.

"I don't think it's a players' decision, the powers that be need to make this decision" - Dan Evans on ATP's Wimbledon decision

Dan Evans at the 2022 French Open - Day Two

Continuing on the same topic, Dan Evans said that the ATP's decision to strip Wimbledon 2022 of its ranking points was not made by the players. However, the Englishman added that learning of the ATP's decision through the press was "not ideal."

"I don't think it's a players' decision. This isn't a players' decision. The powers that be need to make this decision, which is fair enough. But to hear it, it's going to the way of no points, through press, et cetera, is not ideal from the ATP, in my opinion. Again, my opinion," the Englishman said.

It remains to be seen if the ATP and Wimbledon will find any middle ground before the 2022 Championships kick off next month.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala