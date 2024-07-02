"I like Rafael Nadal more now";"More & more celebs should stop private jets" - Fans applaud Spaniard for flying economy & doing the 'right thing'

Rafael Nadal was recently spotted in the economy class of a flight traveling from Mallorca to Barcelona. The Spaniard was ridiculed for flying economy even after being a celebrity but many fans came to his defence and applauded his act.

The flight duration between Mallorca and Barcelona is less than one hour. Nadal was spotted on one of the flights traveling between these cities and was reportedly aboard economy class.

An X (formerly Twitter) account posted Nadal's picture on the flight and wrote:

"Nadal in economy class from Mallorca to Barcelona 🤣"

Fans responded to the user's tweet and defended Nadal whilst highlighting the importance of avoiding private jets for short flights. They raised the issue of climate change and applauded Nadal for his decision to fly in a commercial flight.

"Again you should be encouraging celebs to fly commercial not taking their pics for cheap online dunks," one fan wrote.

"It’s an one hour flight, should he start the private jet? should he call Taylor Swift? be serious," another fan wrote.

"Private jets are literally destroying the planet you f*cking lettuce," a third fan wrote.

Here are some more fans defending the Spaniard for flying economy:

"I wish people would stop taking unsolicited picture/ of randomers, celebrity or otherwise, it’s f*cking weird. Major drawback of this digital age, can’t do anything without someone filming you," one fan wrote.

"We really need to stop making fun of celebrities for doing the right thing…," another fan wrote.

"I like him more now!" claimed one fan.

"W... More and more celebs should stop private jets and people should let them be," wrote yet another.

Rafael Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon to continue practicing on clay courts for the Olympics

Rafael Nadal at the 2024 French Open - Day 2.

Rafael Nadal participated in back-to-back tournaments during the clay swing before taking to Court Philippe-Chatrier during the French Open. The 14-time winner, however, bowed out in the first round after facing a tough draw against fourth seed Alexander Zverev.

Following the Claycourt Slam, the grasscourt swing was underway. The 37-year-old was expected to take part in Wimbledon but he withdrew, citing his preparation for the Olympics as a reason.

This year, the Olympics will take in Paris and the tennis event is set to be played out at the Roland Garros grounds. Nadal, who will participate in the singles and will partner up with Carlos Alcaraz for the doubles event, preferred to not change the surface he was playing on. He continues to practice on clay and prepare for the Olympics.

