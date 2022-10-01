"I like to wear something that’s fairly casual and comfortable, but when I have the opportunity to go to events like this, I have fun dressing up" - Emma Raducanu on attending Paris fashion week

2021 US Open winner Emma Raducanu donned a new look as she appeared in the latest fashion show week in Paris. Speaking at the star-studded event, the Brit shed some light on her fashion style and preferences.

In a conversation with Vogue, Raducanu revealed her love for the city and also talked about her love for the local cuisine before calling Paris "so pretty."

"“I love Paris and the food, so I always try to have some good meals,” Raducanu said. “I was only in Paris for a very short time though, so I didn’t have a chance to do too much. I did get around the city a little bit – it’s so pretty!”

When asked about Christian Dior’s spring/summer 2023 presentation, the 19-year-old expressed her excitement at attending her first show and seeing "all the different styles and outfits."

"This was my first show,” she said. “It was really exciting to see all the buzz – and obviously all the different styles and outfits."

Raving about the ambience, the teenager said everything about the setup was "epic and cool." She added that she liked the ancient touch of the city juxtaposed with modern features.

"“I loved the whole atmosphere, from the set design to the music to the dancers. It was pretty epic and very cool. The historic Paris theme that still kept modern features worked so well. I really liked the looks with the old historic Paris map designs on different skirts and corsets,” she added."

Speaking about her outfit for fashion week, Raducanu revealed her desire to wear something "comfortable" while also adding a touch of elegance. The athlete, who is used to dressing for performances on the court, stated that she always looks for more comfortable clothes when she is not swinging a racquet.

"I wanted to wear one of Maria Grazia’s signature styles, but also something comfortable. So, I chose a skirt and jacket that embodied this."

"I like to wear something that’s fairly casual and comfortable, such as a knitted jumper and flared jeans,” she says. “But when I have the opportunity to go to events like this, I have fun dressing up a bit more and trying different styles out. I’ve been lucky enough to wear some beautiful dresses from Dior.”

Emma Raducanu reveals her upcoming tournaments

Emma Raducanu at the 2022 US Open - Day 2

Speaking to Christian Allaire of Vogue magazine, Emma Raducanu spoke about her upcoming tournaments to end the season.

"I’ll be playing tournaments in Czech Republic, Romania and Mexico the next three weeks," she stated.

Acknowledging the much-needed gap in her busy schedule, the Brit said attending Fashion Week was only possible because of a gap in her schedule. She also added that it is time to get back to her usual routine of preparing herself for events on the tour.

"It was nice that there was a gap in the schedule that allowed me to attend fashion week with Dior – but it’s right back to training and preparing for the next tournament,” Emma Raducanu added.

