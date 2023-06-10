"I would like to win here, I have to earn it" - Venus Williams confident ahead of Libema Open comeback

Venus Williams, the renowned American tennis champion, expressed her excitement and determination ahead of her comeback at the Libema Open tournament in Rosmalen.

Williams received a coveted wildcard invitation from the tournament organizers to participate in the Libema Open. Her return to the court comes after a hiatus due to injury, causing her ranking to drop to 701st in the world. However, experts and pundits believe that Williams still has the potential to make a significant impact, particularly on fast grass courts, where she has demonstrated her exceptional skills throughout her career.

Speaking to a reporter from Omroep Brabant, Williams revealed her enthusiasm at being part of the WTA 250 tournament, saying that she was delighted to be present.

"No one is happier to be here than I am," Williams said. "But of course, I'm not just here to be happy. I'm here to show the public fun and good tennis. And myself, of course."

Williams' participation in the Libema Open has garnered significant attention and fans are eager to catch a glimpse of the tennis icon in action once again. For Williams herself, this tournament holds special significance as she has never played in the Netherlands before, making it a unique experience for her. She expressed:

"It's my first time here. And first times are always special!

With her sights set on winning the tournament, Venus Williams understands that she will face tough competition from other players who share the same ambition. She acknowledged the need to earn her victories through hard work and determination, recognizing the level of commitment required to achieve success in professional tennis.

"This morning I got my feet dirty on the grass and the courts are great. It's the first time I've played on grass in a year," Venus Williams said. "I would like to win here. But other players want it too, so I have to earn it."

Tennis Superstars Serena and Venus Williams Purchase First Team in New Golf League

Venus Williams with her sister Serena Williams (Image via Getty)

In a week filled with surprising developments in the world of golf, another bombshell announcement emerged on Thursday, June 8. The Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC), owned by the renowned Williams sisters, has been unveiled as the inaugural franchise of the highly-anticipated Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy-backed stadium golf competition known as TGL.

Serena Williams @serenawilliams @OlympiaOhanian @Venuseswilliams Thrilled to announce @wearelagc —@tgl's inaugural team! An important part of Los Angeles Golf Club is making golf our own, for everybody, and I couldn’t be more excited to shape the future of this sport with my family @alexisohanian Thrilled to announce @wearelagc —@tgl's inaugural team! An important part of Los Angeles Golf Club is making golf our own, for everybody, and I couldn’t be more excited to shape the future of this sport with my family @alexisohanian @OlympiaOhanian @Venuseswilliams https://t.co/yfreL6jqM8

This groundbreaking partnership establishes Woods and Serena as official business partners, while McIlroy and Venus are also involved in the exciting venture.

The partnership between Tiger Woods and Serena Williams, two legendary figures in their respective sports, marks an exciting convergence of golf and tennis. Also, TGL will provide the Williams sisters, who rose to prominence from the challenging neighborhoods of Compton to dominate the tennis scene, with a chance to expand their influence into another sport.

