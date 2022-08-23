"I would have liked to do better, I was in front; For a few weeks, it's hard for me, it's complicated" - Daniil Medvedev on his defeat to Rafael Nadal in 2022 Australian Open final

World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev spoke about how he felt following his defeat to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final earlier this.

The Russian was on course for a second Grand Slam singles title as he led the Spaniard by two sets at Melbourne Park. However, Nadal scripted a miraculous comeback to win the final in five sets and clinch his 21st Major.

Speaking on Eurosport's Players' Voice, Medvedev said that the Australian Open was good for him overall and that he played some good tennis there.

"The Australian Open, overall, was good for me for example. I played very good tennis there, I won a crazy match against Felix [Auger-Aliassime, in the quarter-finals], I wouldn't say that I should have lost it, but I almost did, even saving a match point," he said.

Speaking about the defeat to the 22-time Grand Slam champion in the final, the World No. 1 said that while it was a difficult defeat for him to accept, such experiences have helped him progress as a human being.

"Then there was this final against Rafa. I would have liked to do better, to win it, I was in front. Obviously, just after a loss like the one in the Australian Open final, for a few days, even a few weeks, it's hard for me. It's complicated," he said.

"But once again, when I look back, I tell myself that it's experience, it's life. All this made me progress as a human being. I understood some things. I understood that, sometimes in life, things don't always go my way! So I try to see things a little differently now," he added.

Vishal 🕉 @VBG_10 US OPEN 2019. Nadal beats Medvedev in 5 sets when Medvedev was having a spectacular hard court season.



AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2022. Nadal beats Medvedev in 5 sets (from 2 sets down) after 6 months off even when Medvedev is the favourite and just won US Open. US OPEN 2019. Nadal beats Medvedev in 5 sets when Medvedev was having a spectacular hard court season. AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2022. Nadal beats Medvedev in 5 sets (from 2 sets down) after 6 months off even when Medvedev is the favourite and just won US Open. https://t.co/7080oDh6fl

Rafael Nadal aims for fifth US Open title at 2022 New York Grand Slam

Rafael Nadal will be the second seed at the US Open.

Following his early exit at the Western & Southern Open, Rafael Nadal will be eager to do well at the US Open, which begins on August 29.

The Spaniard returned to action in Cincinnati after suffering an abdominal injury at Wimbledon, which forced him to pull out of the tournament. His comeback did not last long as he lost to eventual champion Borna Coric in his opening match.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



defeats Nadal for the 3rd time in his career THE BORNA SUPREMACY! @borna_coric defeats Nadal for the 3rd time in his career THE BORNA SUPREMACY!@borna_coric defeats Nadal for the 3rd time in his career 😯 https://t.co/QHQKQp8jHh

With Alexander Zverev pulling out of the US Open, the Spaniard will be the second seed at Flushing Meadows and will be aiming to win it for the fifth time. Despite the possible absence of Novak Djokovic, he will have a tough task cut out as the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas, among others, are capable of causing an upset.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh