"I literally only know one way to hold a trophy" - Serena Williams shares her delight at being honored at Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery

Serena Williams and her sister Venus Williams were honored at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery on Sunday. The American tennis legends were among five other recipients of the Portrait of the National Award.

The 41-year-old shared her joy at receiving the honorary award at the function with a hint of humor on Instagram, writing:

"I literally only know one way to hold a trophy... UP! Here to being in the Smithsonian NPG," posting a picture of her holding the award.

Newly put-up portraits of the Williams sisters, done by famous New York-based artists Toyin Ojih Odutola and Robert Pruitt, were on display at the prestigious exhibition.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion took to social media on Monday to share images of the portraits. In her post, she expressed her gratitude towards artist Toyin Ojih Odutola for bringing the portrait to life.

"To have a picture in the Smithsonian NPG alongside so many historical icons? Mind officially blown. But to be inducted with your sister? Best feeling ever. Thanks Toyin Ojih Odutola for your vision of having a treasure smile. We need to see more of that. And Robert Pruitt what a sensational vision you had of Venus Williams," Serena Williams captioned her Instagram post.

Serena Williams lends her support to Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia's latest initiatives

Serena Williams embraced the late Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia Bryant's newest initiative under the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. The foundation established by Natalia is aimed at providing better opportunities for underserved athletes across the globe.

The former World No.1 took to social media to extend her appreciation and support to Natalia for her efforts.

As part of the latest initiative, the organization unveiled a basketball court at the Boys and Girls Club in Mesa, Arizona. Natalia released a video on Instagram showing young boys and girls spending quality time playing basketball with her and American basketball player Diana Taurasi.

"We had an amazing day in Phoenix this past Saturday unveiling another basketball court by Mamba & Mambacita Sports and Drink Body Armor ! It was great to see these kids having so much fun as we honored my dad’s and Gigi’s legacies. Thank you for coming Diana Taurasi ! #playgigisway #mambaforever," Natalia captioned her post.

Through this initiative, the foundation aims to promote gender equality in sports.

"We want you guys to know that boys and girls can play against each other and have a healthy competition," she stated.

