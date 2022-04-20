"I was literally screaming but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do and try and get ready for Stuttgart" - Emma Raducanu on painful recovery

Emma Raducanu's 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers campaign came to a disappointing end as she suffered a tame 1-6, 1-6 loss to Marketa Vondrousova as Great Britain would go on to lose the tie 2-3.

In her post-match press conference, Raducanu spoke about being hampered by foot blisters during her match against Vondrousova. The problem, she said, got "progressively worse" as the match went on.

The Brit has since been spotted practicing at the Porsche Tennis Center ahead of the Stuttgart Open. She recalled the "painful" recovery from the Billie Jean King Cup, her blisters in particular, in a recent interview, saying her physio bathed her feet in surgical spirit.

Raducanu said she would scream through the ordeal, which they repeated over the course of last week, but was determined to be ready to play in Stuttgart—where she is the eighth seed.

“My physio Will is bathing my feet in surgical spirit every day – it’s definitely painful," Raducanu said. "We did it after the match [at the Billie Jean King Cup]. I was literally screaming but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do and try and get ready for Stuttgart.”

Raducanu will open agianst Storm Sanders in Stuttgart.

Speaking about the recurring injuries, Raducanu said while it was frustrating to not be able to give her 100% on court, she took consolation in the fact that her problems were not stemming from her tennis.

The youngster said she felt the level of her game was "pretty good," adding that all she needed was to work on maintaining her consistency and stay injury free.

"Of course it’s frustrating [to be hampered by numerous injuries] for sure," Raducanu said. "But in some sort of twisted way it gives me a sense of confidence and relief that I don’t think it’s my tennis that’s the issue."

"I think my tennis level is pretty good," she continued. "It’s just about being able to repeat it or maintain it or not be hampered by any kind of physical issues and as soon as I sort all these out and keep building on my tennis level, then I think I will be able to put out good matches back to back.”

