"I was a little scarred" - Jessica Pegula gets honest about her lonely teenage years struggling under coaches she did not like

The American star, Jessica Pegula, has recently shared her thoughts on her early struggles under coaches; this experience led her to take greater control over her career, paving the way for her success. She has defeated former World No. 60, Australian player, Kimberly Birrell, in the round of 64, with a set score of 6-4, 6-3 at the 2025 Cincinnati Masters.

Jessica Pegula is currently ranked No. 4 in the WTA list and has won nine singles titles and seven doubles WTA Tour titles. The daughter of the billionaire owner of the National Football League's Buffalo Bills, among others, Terry Pegula and businesswoman Kim Pegula, won the 2025 Bad Homburg Open after defeating Iga Swiatek in the finals.

During her recent interview with 'Tennis Insider Club' with Caroline Garcia and Borja Duran on August 11, 2025, the talented player shared her experience in undergoing coaching changes and how her own decisions helped her to grow successfully in her career.

"Even from my teenage years, I was a little scarred by some of the coaches that I had that I didn't really like. As a tennis player, when people are kind of like, not like a little bit full of it, because tennis is such a small world. If someone's like, good or not. I would kind of know, and they wouldn't know because they weren't that involved. They weren't with me on the court." She shared (22:51 onwards)

She continued,

"They weren't helping me teach, you know, stuff like that. So, there was a couple coaches where I was like, these guys are it's, I didn't like it. I had that in the back of my mind, it was like, I'm gonna hire my own coach, hire, do whatever I want my own schedule. So I did everything on my own. Since then, I just like went up and I think."

Jessica Pegula will next lock horns with the former World No. 19, Polish player, Magda Linette, in the round of 32.

Jessica Pegula and Tommy Paul will star in the US Open Mixed Doubles Championship

Jessica Pegula and Tommy Paul at BNP Paribas Open - Day 2 - Source: Getty

The talented player, Jessica Pegula, will play in the US Open Mixed Doubles Championship with the former World No. 8, American player, Tommy Paul. It will be held from August 19 to 20 during the first week of the US Open.

In February, the US Open organisers officially shared the changed mixed doubles format of the championship, which garnered significant reactions from doubles players, including Pegula, who added, "how they went about it, I didn't think was great", as per Tennis World USA.

Paul has won four ATP Tour titles and a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the doubles category with Taylor Fritz.

