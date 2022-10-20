"I live in a country, U.S., and I'm able to afford, but that's not the case for everyone" - Coco Gauff on the financial difficulties of getting into tennis

Coco Gauff agrees with the popular opinion that tennis still has a very high barrier for entry, preventing players from lesser developed countries from getting into the sport. The teenager considers herself fortunate to hail from a country like the United States and to have parents who are financially stable enough to help with her training and travel.

At the same time, Gauff pointed out that it still remains a very expensive sport to pursue, making it inaccessible to large parts of the population across the globe. Speaking at her press conference after defeating Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the second round of the WTA1000 event in Guadalajara, the American touched on the inequalities prevailing in tennis, a tangent she arrived at when discussing the relative lack of Latina players in the sport.

"Regarding the training, it's definitely a problem in tennis. It's very expensive. I'm very fortunate that my parents were able," Gauff said. "And I live in a country, U.S., and I'm able to afford, but that's not the case for everyone."

However, Gauff did not see it as a reason to give up on one's dreams, using the example of compatriot Frances Tiafoe to show how one can rise above one's circumstances.

"But I would say the biggest example that I would give to that is Frances Tiafoe. If you hear his story, you can see that a lot of his tennis he learned just from watching," Coco Gauff said. "He didn't have a coach. He was staying at the site of his tournament."

Recalling how Tiafoe did not even have a proper coach at the start of his career, the World No. 7 hoped prospective players would look at his career trajectory and see that they too can do it if they put their mind to it.

"So I think players like him definitely just make you feel like anyone can do it. So I think you should look more so to him because he definitely is a good representation of that: no matter where you come from, you can do it," Coco Gauff said. "So I think if Frances Tiafoe can do it, then anyone can do it. Love the guy. But he is definitely a goofball (laughing). If he can do it, then you can do it."

Being a minority herself, Coco Gauff had only one piece of advice for others like herself -- to not let anyone else "dim their light." The teenager took pride in the fact that she could serve as an inspiration for others, but even if that were not the case, she was of the opinion that anyone was capable of achieving their dreams as long as they believed in themselves.

"The biggest advice that I would give, just being a minority myself, is never let anyone dim your light. And I think a lot of times you think, Oh, maybe I can't do this because I don't see someone like me doing this," Coco Gauff said. "But always think that you can be the first or you can be the second or you can be the third. Know no matter where you are from it's possible, the dream is possible to achieve."

