Morgan Riddle, a known influencer on the ATP tour and long-time girlfriend of Taylor Fritz, recently took to her Instagram handle and announced that she was traveling to Australia to host events at the Australian Grand Prix slated to take place in Melbourne on March 24th.

Riddle has been in a relationship with Taylor Fritz and is often seen in the player's box during his matches.

In her Instagram post, Riddle stated that she had got the opportunity to host events during the F1 race in Melbourne.

"Im heading back down under to work with F1 and AusGp to host and and showcase the best fits at the grand prix this next week," Riddle wrote on her Instagram.

Morgan Riddle in Australia for the Grand Prix

However, she was confident of coming back before Fritz's second-round match to give her support to the American player.

"ps taylor doesn't even play his first match in Miami until this weekend so I will be back for the open after his first round," Riddle added.

Morgan Riddle's Instagram story

Taylor Fritz is the 12th-seed in the Miami Open and has obtained a bye in the first round. He will face the winner of the match between Jordan Thomson and Nuno Borges on Saturday, March 23rd.

Riddle jokingly stated that Australia had not seen the last of her as she was there only a few months ago in January during the Australian Open.

"Me landing in Melbourne Tomorrow," she wrote.

Morgan Riddle joking about being in Australia on Instagram

"I feel like it was a lot less time-consuming, hands-on" - Taylor Fritz on Netflix series Breaking Point

The Netflix series Breaking Point, which ran for two seasons, covered the lives of tennis players on the ATP and WTA tours. Through the show, Morgan Riddle's relationship with Taylor Fritz grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

Speaking of the experience, Frtiz thought participation in the show was hassle-free contrary to what he had expected.

"I feel like it was a lot less time-consuming, hands-on than I thought it was going to be. I thought I was going to have to get used to having a camera around me at all times. But it was really just at tournaments here and there, nothing at home or anything like that. It was a lot more chill than I thought it was going to be," Fritz said as quoted by the ATP Tour.

Taylor Fritz arrives at the preview Break Point

The show was subsequently canceled due to poor ratings.