"I'll be damned if we're not about to bake baby No. 3 tonight" - Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker gushes over American's 'too young' compliment

Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker recently came up with quite a racy response to the former World No. 1 complimenting her youthful looks.

Decker is an American model and actress who has starred in many runaway hits like The Devil Wears Prada, Just Go with It, and What to Expect When You're Expecting, among other big movies. Previously a Hollywood mainstay, the 36-year-old recently turned to the TV industry, joining Marta Kauffman's comedy series Grace and Frankie in 2015.

Going by her latest Instagram story on Monday (March 25), Brooklyn Decker recently auditioned for a role in a show, which she unfortunately didn't get. She then got down to watch the chops of the actress who beat her for the role with her husband, Andy Roddick.

When she revealed to the 2003 US Open winner that she had missed out on the role that the woman on their TV screen was portraying, he came up with a rather nice save. The 41-year-old told her, by her own account, that she looked "way too young" to nail the role in question.

Although Brooklyn Decker was not fishing for a compliment, she was admittedly very enthused by Andy Roddick's reply — to the extent that she promised her followers that they might end up conceiving "baby no. 3."

"Okay, so we're watching a show that I didn't get. So, I auditioned for a role in this TV series that I didn't get, and we started watching it. And I was telling Andy, my husband, I was like, 'You know, that's the role I didn't get.' We're watching this wonderful actress play the part beautifully. And he goes, 'Oh. You're way too young for that role. That's why you didn't get it. You're just way too young to play it,'" Brooklyn Decker said on her Instagram stories. "And I'll be damned if we're not about to bake baby No. 3 tonight. I'll be damned. Okay?'"

Brooklyn Decker's Instagram story from Monday

Andy Roddick married Brooklyn Decker in 2009

Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker at an event in Austin, Texas

Andy Roddick first stumbled across Brooklyn Decker while she was starring in a show by Sports Illustrated and CNN called 'She Says Z Says'. The two started dating in 2007, before getting married two years later in Austin, Texas.

Roddick has two children with the actress — an eight-year-old son named Hank and a six-year-old daughter named Stevie. Apart from his family, the 41-year-old keeps busy with sporadic analyst duties for Tennis Channel and his podcast 'Served with Andy Roddick'.

Having turned pro in 2000, Roddick enjoyed a successful career at the top of the game. The American won his lone Major title at the 2003 US Open and finished runner-up to Roger Federer at 2004-05, 2009 Wimbledon and the 2006 US Open. He also spent 13 weeks as the World No. 1 between November 2003 and February 2004.

Andy Roddick eventually hung up his racquet at the 2012 US Open following his four-set loss to Juan Martin del Potro in the fourth round.