"I'll figure out how to beat you" - Carlos Alcaraz cheekily responds to Felix Auger-Aliassime after third straight defeat to Canadian

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz took to social media to give a cheeky response to Felix Auger-Aliassime's social media post about his semifinal win at the Swiss Indoors Basel. Alcaraz went down 6-3, 6-2 to the Canadian in the Basel semifinals, which was his third straight defeat against Auger-Aliassime.

The 22-year-old, who is yet to drop a set in the tournament, beat the US Open champion and the top seed convincingly. He later took to Instagram to state that he is looking forward to making the most of his form heading into the title clash.

"Next up: Finals. Looking to capitalize on this solid week," Felix Auger-Aliassime captioned his instagram post.

Alcaraz, who is yet to win a set, let alone a match, against Auger-Aliassime, commented on the Instagram post saying that he will be up for the contest the next time they face each other.

"I’ll figure out How to beat you," Carlos Alcaraz replied.

Felix Auger-Aliassime credits his roots as the key to his win against Carlos Alcaraz in Basel

Feliz Auger-Aliassime is through to the final of the 2022 Swiss Indoors in Basel.

Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on Holger Rune in the summit clash on Sunday. After his win over Carlos Alcaraz, the Canadian reflected on growing up in Montreal in his on-court interview.

He said that he used to spend half of the time playing indoors, which in turn prepared him for his matches in Basel.

"I guess it's good that I grew up in Montreal, you know. I mean, you guys know here as well but yeah, spending half the year indoors growing up, I guess it's paying off now," Auger-Aliassime said.

"So I'm happy with the way of I've been playing but yeah, I guess so the indoors have been very fortunate to me and I've been playing some great tennis in the last couple of months," he added.

The 22-year-old also wished to continue his fine form and win matches, starting with the Swiss Indoors summit clash against Rune.

"I mean, I know that I can play well everywhere. It's been great and in the last few weeks like you said. So I'm really looking forward to what's to come normally tomorrow, but in the weeks to come and in the months to come, I feel like, you know, I can, I can play this level on and on and keep going this way," he stated.

Poll : 0 votes