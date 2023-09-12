2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff has received widespread recognition from several pundits and tennis greats, and Patrick Mouratoglou has included himself in the list as well. The French coach uploaded a video that shows an 11-year-old Gauff talking about her future endeavors.

In the video, a young Coco Gauff talks about how she believes she is among the best in her age group while adding that she doesn't like to brag.

"I feel like I'm one of the best in the world in my age group. Even in higher age groups. I prefer not to say it because I'm not really a boastful person. I'm humble but when I know that I'm the best and I should always stay at the best," Coco Gauff said.

Several fans were impressed with the level of maturity that Gauff showed at the tender age of 11. In the video, the new World No. 3 goes on to share her vision of not just making it to the professional tour but becoming the best player ever.

"And I was always told, 'It's easier to get to the top but it's harder to stay there', and my goal is just to stay there and be better, and then when it comes to professional, I'll be the greatest of all time," she added.

How much has Coco Gauff improved in the last few months?

Coco Gauff training along with coach Pere Riba ahead of the 2023 US Open

Coco Gauff started off the 2023 season with a bang, lifting her first title of the year in the very first tournament that she played — the ASB Classic in Auckland. However, it was a string of dismal performances in the following months that led to her going through one of the darkest phases of her career so far.

She also parted ways with her longtime coach Diego Moyano right after the Miami Open. Gauff failed to make it to the finals of any singles tournament since then before she decided to join hands with Spanish coach Pere Riba. This was followed by former player Brad Gilbert joining her team as a coach.

She started working with Pere Riba just before the Wimbledon Championships. While she crashed out in the first round at SW19, the American prodigy racked up three singles titles on the North American swing.

She lifted the Citi Open and the Cincinnati Open titles and shocked the entire world after cruising past the new World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open final to claim her maiden Grand Slam title.

