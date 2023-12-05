"I'll never forgive people for this";"He's so earnest it's uncomfortable" - Fans react to Rafael Nadal laying bare his emotions ahead of 2024 comeback

Spanish tennis icon Rafael Nadal recently announced his return to the ATP tour after missing the majority of the 2023 season. Following the announcement on Friday, December 1, he posted a video on Monday across his social media platforms in which he opened up about his fears ahead of the 2024 season. This video has garnered attention and reactions from tennis fans worldwide

On Monday, a Twitter user stated that he was displeased that the 37-year-old has to explain himself after returning from injury. He added that he won't forgive people for making Nadal do that.

The fact Rafa feels the need to explain himself for wanting to try and come back, I’ll never forgive people for this.

A fan on Reddit stated that Nadal was sincere and suggested he consider putting on a smile. He concluded by acknowledging the fact that Rafael Nadal has been working hard this year and wished him the best.

"He’s so earnest it’s almost uncomfortable. Try to smile Rafa. That said I know he’s been working as hard as he can to give it his all. Hope we can get a healthy year from the man" - the fan said

A third fan reacted to the video by stating that regardless of how the season turns out in terms of results, Nadal still has the fans' support, and their priority is his happiness and good health.

"We just want to see you play, healthy and happy, the results are irrelevant"

Rafael Nadal missed the majority of the 2023 season, but here's a sneak peek at his 2022 season

2023 United Cup: Rafael Nadal

Nadal kicked off the 2022 season at the Melbourne Summer Set 1. He won against American tennis player Maxime Cressy in the final, 7–6(8–6), 6–3, to clinch his first title of the season.

The Spaniard then went on to compete in the Australian Open. In the final, he defeated Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev, 2–6, 6–7(5–7), 6–4, 6–4, 7–5, to clinch his second Australian Open title.

Rafael Nadal also won the French Open in 2022. He was victorious over Norwegian star Casper Ruud in the final, with the game ending with scores 6–3, 6–3, 6–0. The victory marked Nadal's 22nd Grand Slam singles title and his 14th French Open title.

Nadal competed in Wimbledon but retired injured after tearing an abdominal muscle during the tournament's quarter-final game against Taylor Fritz.

Nadal also played in the US Open but was knocked out in the round of 16 by American tennis star Frances Tiafoe in four sets.

