"I'll see you soon for a final new season?" - Alize Cornet hints at possible retirement in 2024

Alize Cornet is one of the most recognizable veterans in women's tennis. She recently completed her 17th year on the tour.

Cornet's 2023 season ended at the WTA 125K Limoges Challenger in France, where she withdrew from her second-round match against Harmony Tan. Cornet defeated Kathinka von Deichmann in the opening round of the tournament.

Alize Cornet reflected on her performances in 2023 after completing her year in the professional circuit. In an Instagram post, the Frenchwoman alluded to her drop in the rankings. Cornet wrote that for the first time since 2007, when she was 17 years old, she had finished a year outside the top 100 of the WTA Rankings.

Cornet is currently ranked World No. 116. However, rather than getting saddened by her drop in the ranking, Cornet chose to look at it in a positive light. She celebrated her achievement of being in the top 100 for 17 consecutive seasons, with 10 of them being in the top 50.

Cornet wrote on Instagram:

"Season (finally) over! One thing I can remember about this season is that for the first time since 2007 and my 17 year old I finish the year outside of the top 100. But in a world of eternally dissatisfied (including me!) ) instead I decided to become aware of this incredible performance. Nearly 17 years spent in the 100s, of which 10 in the 50s, it's still not easy," Cornet wrote.

The 33-year-old also highlighted that staying focused for so many years in such a competitive sport helped her with consistent results. Cornet said that she hopes to keep fighting in the next season and hinted that the 2024 WTA Tour might be the last of her long career.

"It even seems unreal to me when I see how far I’ve traveled and the selflessness I’ve had to show to keep my course in such a ruthless and uncompromising environment. Now, my goal is still to get back for a little ride before the end of my career, so I'll see you soon (really very soon) for new adventures! And a final season? Not forgetting a big thank you to all the people who support me and do good things, " Cornet concluded.

A look into Alize Cornet's top performances in 2023

Alize Cornet began her 2023 season at Hobart International, where she lost in the first round. She went to the Australian Open looking to emulate her quarter-final run in 2022, her best performance at a Grand Slam level. However, Cornet's stay in Melbourne was cut short in the first round by Leylah Fernandez.

Cornet notched her first win of 2023 at the Charleston Open in April when she bettered Fiona Crawley in the opening round. Cornet's best performance on the 2023 WTA Tour came at the Nottingham Open, where she reached the semi-final. En route to her last four finish, she bettered Katie Swan, No. 1 seed Maria Sakkari, and Elizabeth Mandlik.

Cornet also reached the quarter-finals of the Lausanne Open and the Prague Open. Her best performance at the Grand Slam level was a second-round exit at Wimbledon.