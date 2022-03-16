"I look up to Li Na because of her mental strength and Simona Halep because I love the way she is able to fight" - Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu recently spoke to fashion magazine Vogue about a range of topics, including her wellness routine, pre-match preparations and the players she looked up to as a budding tennis player.

During the interview, the reigning US Open champion hailed two-time Grand Slam winners Li Na and Simona Halep as her role models while growing up. It is pertinent to note that Raducanu shares Chinese and Romanian heritage with Li and Halep respectively.

The 19-year-old revealed how she derived plenty of inspiration from Li Na's mental strength and Simona Halep's fighting spirit.

"Growing up, the two players that I looked up to were Li Na because of her mental strength and incredible movement," Raducanu said, "and Simona Halep, because I love the way she played and was able to fight, without being the biggest player out there."

When asked to talk about her pre-match routine, the Brit revealed that it includes a practice session and a healthy meal which usually consists of rice and fish or pasta.

"I practice and have a good meal before the game to make sure I have enough fuel in the tank," the World No. 13 said. "This changes from tournament to tournament, but it’s usually pasta or rice and fish. I will get in my match kit after practice and I’ll usually relax until it’s time to play. I’ll do another physical warm-up before going on court."

Emma Raducanu further revealed she takes a keen interest in sports like motocross and go-karting. However, she added that her tight schedule as a tennis pro prevents her from engaging in any of the two.

The 19-year-old then disclosed how she is always looking forward to a good run since it allows her to spend time in her own company.

"There are a lot that I love and used to do, but can’t really anymore, such as motocross and go-karting," the World No. 13 said. "I don’t have as much time and need to be more careful to stay injury free, but I love to go fast and push myself out of my comfort zone. I am a big fan of running, particularly during the last couple of years. I find it’s a great time to switch off and think about things on my own."

"Yoga is also something I do a lot of and I incorporate it into my usual training routine" - Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu in action at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open

During the interview, Emma Raducanu was also asked to share her wellness regime. She revealed how she lays special emphasis on her breakfast and ensures she consumes a wholesome meal to begin her day. The teenager further highlighted how yoga makes up a significant part of her training routine.

"I obviously do a lot of physical training for my tennis," Raducanu said. "I am particular about my diet. I keep to my breakfast routine and take my time to get it right each morning, both because of the nutritional value and taste, but also because I enjoy it. Yoga is also something I do a lot of and I incorporate it into my usual training routine."

After a third-round exit at Indian Wells last week, Emma Raducanu will be seen in action at the 2022 Miami Open, which begins on March 22.

