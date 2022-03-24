"I would look up to you, as a father of young girl I appreciate you"- Nate Burleson to Venus Williams

Former NFL player and CBS Morning co-host Nate Burleson told Venus Williams that he appreciates her for standing up against unequal pay for men and women.

The former World No. 1 appeared on CBS Mornings and spoke about gender pay gap in tennis and how eventually both men and women were paid equally in a number of tournaments.

Burleson told Venus Williams that being the father of a young girl, he appreciates her and looks up to her. The 40-year-old also asked Williams how men could help change the gender pay gap.

"I have to say this as an NFL player, as a former NFL player, I would look up to you because you stood for so much, so much more than your sport, you transcended tennis. And now as a father of a young girl, I want to say I appreciate you because you are one of the women that I point to and tell her 'you can accomplish anything, ot just what people tell you you can do'. But you also noted that sexism isn't only just a woman's issue. How can men get involved to help change what is this gap in payment and wage," said Burleson.

Venus Williams initially did not address the part about the role of men in changing the gender pay gap. Instead, she spoke on her partnership with the nonprofit organization, Girls Inc.

"Absolutely and I am so excited to partner with Girls Inc., a national organization that helps girls be bold and strong, and girls need to know they have the same opportunities and it's just so important that this happens. So, I'm very excited and I forgot part of the question now," said Venus Williams

Subsequently addressing the first part of the former NFL player's question after forgetting part of the question, Williams thanked him for brinnging up the topic given its importance.

"It's important because men are the fathers, men are the husbands, they're the brothers. Men are an integral part of the solution and at this moment there are definitely more men in power than women. I just realized that eight percent of women are the CEOs of Fortune 500 companies. So it's important that men are a part of this solution, a part of this conversation and actually, taking a role in leading this. It's so important and I'm glad that you asked that," she added.

Venus Williams and Roger Federer earned the same prize money at the 2007 Wimbledon Championships

Roger Federer and Venus Williams won the singles titles at Wimbledon in 2007

Venus Williams and Roger Federer both won singles titles at Wimbledon in 2007. Both players got paid the same amount i.e. $1.4 million, thus making this the first time that the male and female champions at a Grand Slam were paid the same amount of prize money.

Currently, Grand Slams and many of the highest-level ATP and WTA tournaments, like the Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 have equal prize money for both men and women.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan