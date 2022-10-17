"I looked up at the sky and I couldn’t help but smile when I saw you" - Australia's Li Tu dedicates maiden ATP Challenger tour title to his mother after she lost her battle to cancer recently

Li Tu's maiden ATP Challenger tour title was a teary-eyed affair as the Australian dedicated his win to his mother, who passed away just weeks before following a fight with cancer.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram to write a heartfelt message for his mother on her birthday, a day after lifting the Seoul Open Challenger in the capital city of Korea, Seoul.

Li Tu reflected on the last two months of his life as he watched his mother bravely battle the deadly disease. He admitted to continuing tennis training because her mother reassured him regarding her health. He added that his mother was surrounded by a family "who loved her so much" at the time of her demise.

"Today is your birthday Mum. It has been the toughest 2 months of my life. Watching you battle cancer, struggle and fight every day as you slowly lost your senses," Li Tu said.

"Continuing tennis training because you were relentless that I must keep going and you are “getting better”. Being by your side as you took your last breath on 24/09/22 surrounded by our family who love you so much," he added.

He further added how a few days before her demise, he was in tears after his mother said, "I'll see you in Korea." He revealed that he reached Korea a day after his mother's funeral.

"A few days before you passed, you said to me “I’ll see you in Korea” and I broke down in tears. Coming over to Korea the day after your funeral, I wasn’t sure I could do it but before every match, I looked up at the sky and I couldn’t help but smile when I saw you," he stated.

"We did it Mum"

Li Tu's performance at 2022 Seoul Open Challenger

Li Tu pictured in the qualifying stages of the 2022 Australian Open.

Li Tu played his way through the qualifiers to earn his place in the main draw of the tournament.

In the first round, the Australian dominated his match against Japan's Kaichi Uchida as he bageled the Japanese in the final set to win the match, 6-4, 6-0. In the following round, the 26-year-old maintained his fine form as he beat Naoki Nakagawa, 6-3, 6-2.

Up against fifth seed Christopher O'Connell in the quarterfinals, he won 6-4, 6-7, 6-1 to book his place in the last four of the event. In the semifinals, he beat compatriot James Duckworth, 6-4, 6-3 to seal his spot in the summit clash, where he Wu Yibing 7-6, 6-4 to win the title.

