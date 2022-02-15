"I am looking forward to competing again" - Emma Raducanu on her participation in Guadalajara WTA 250 event

Emma Raducanu will return to the court for the first time since the Australian Open at next week's Abierto Akron Zapopan, a WTA 250 tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico. The event is slated to commence on 21 February, and Raducanu has been listed as the top seed.

The likes of Maria Camila Osorio, Madison Keys and defending champion Sara Sorribes Tormo will also feature in Guadalajara. The Abierto Akron Zapopan, which started off as a WTA 125 event in 2019, was promoted to the WTA 250 category in 2021.

Interestingly, Guadalajara was also the venue of the WTA Finals last year.

Emma Raducanu confirmed her participation through a video message that was shared to social media by the tournament's official account. In her message, the 19-year-old asserted she was looking forward to her maiden visit to Mexico.

"Hey everyone! I just wanted to say that I'm looking forward to coming out there and playing at the Abierto Akron Zapopan tournament," Raducanu said in her message. "I'm looking forward to competing again and seeing Mexico for the first time. I'll see you soon!"

Emma Raducanu didn't have the best of campaigns at the Australian Open, where she lost in the second round to the unseeded Danka Kovinic. But with barely any ranking points to defend until Wimbledon later this season, the Brit has risen to a career-high ranking of No. 12.

Since her unprecedented triumph at the 2021 US Open, Raducanu has managed just three match wins. Needless to say, she will be hoping to show more consistency next week in Guadalajara.

The teenager is also scheduled to take part in the WTA 250 tournament in Monterrey, which begins 28 February.

Emma Raducanu sweats it out in the gym before leaving for Mexico

Emma Raducanu recently took to Instagram to post a video of herself working out in a gym in her hometown of Bromley. In the video, Raducanu can be seen lifting weights and doing the 'hip thrust' exercise, under the watchful eyes of her fitness trainers.

"Finishing the week strong w [with] some good faces & a nice round number. Happy weekend," the Brit wrote on Instagram.

Last week, Emma Raducanu made an appearance at the launch of a new sparkling water line from Evian. The 19-year-old signed a sponsorship deal with the mineral water brand last year.

Raducanu looked her usual glamorous self during the soiree, dazzling in a glittering purple outfit from Dior. The Brit is a brand ambassador for the French fashion house as well.

