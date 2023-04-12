Serena Williams and Andy Murray are great friends both on and off the court. That, however, does not mean that Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, would want to go up against Murray in a competitive tennis match.

A throwback video of Williams turning down Murray's challenge in a mixed singles match recently made its way onto social media, reminding fans of Williams' funnier side.

Ana @_anatc0 🏼

With the recent attack on Riley Gaines after speaking about keeping sports separated between biological men and women, here is the amazing Serena Williams herself noting she would never want to compete against men With the recent attack on Riley Gaines after speaking about keeping sports separated between biological men and women, here is the amazing Serena Williams herself noting she would never want to compete against men 👏🏼 https://t.co/zEQu3PON14

In the video, the former World No. 1 told an interviewer that she would probably lose 6-0, 6-0 against Murray in under 10 minutes. Williams also stated that men's and women's tennis shouldn't be considered the same sport.

"Andy Murray, he has been joking about myself and him playing a match and I'm like, Andy, seriously, like are you kidding me?" Serena Williams said. "Because, for me, tennis, men's tennis and women tennis are completely different sports."

"So I'm like, if I were to play Andy Murray, I would lose 6-0, 6-0 in like five to six minutes, maybe 10 minutes," she added.

On a more serious note, Williams outlined the factors that make men's and women's tennis different. She then circled back to Murray's offer to play against him, joking that she didn't want to be "killed" by the three-time Grand Slam champion.

"It's true, it's just completely, completely different sport. The men are a lot faster than me and they they get they serve harder," Serena Williams continued. "They hit just a different game and I love to play women's tonight. I don't want to play girls because I don't want to be embarrassed. I would not do the tour."

"I wouldn't do Billie Jean any justice. So Andy, stop it. Yeah, we're not gonna, I'm not gonna let you kill me," she added.

Serena Williams & Andy Murray played mixed doubles at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships

Serena Williams and Andy Murray at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships.

Serena Williams and Andy Murray have, in fact, shared a tennis court in their careers — at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships, where they teamed up for mixed doubles.

The duo kicked off their campaign with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Alexa Guarachi and Andreas Mies and quickly won over the SW19 crowd with their entertaining tennis and on-court banter.

Williams and Murray went on to reach the Round-of-16, only to come up short against top seeds Bruno Soares and Nicole Melichar. The American-British combine, however, pushed the top seeds to the brink before losing in three hotly-contested sets.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Poll : 0 votes