"I can't lose in front of Justin Bieber" - Coco Gauff jokes about how singer's presence helped her in comeback win at US Open

American tennis star Coco Gauff admitted to being star-struck upon noticing pop star Justin Beiber in the audience during her third-round tie against Elise Mertens at the 2023 US Open.

Gauff lost the first set against the Belgian but came back stronger and went on to win with a score of 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 at Flushing Meadows on Friday. She has now made it to the fourth round in New York for the second year in a row.

Gauff's matches have been attended by numerous high-profile celebrities at the US Open, including former US President Barrack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama and NBA player Jimmy Butler.

The latest addition to the list was pop star Justin Beiber and his wife Hailey Beiber, who were later joined by Gauff's compatriot World No. 10 Frances Tiafoe during the clash against Mertens.

Speaking to ESPN afterwards, the World No. 6 confessed to being star-struck and jokingly implied that Justin Bieber helped her comeback after losing the opening set in the match, as she did not want to lose in front of him.

"I was like 'I can't lose in front of Justin Beiber!' I didn't lose a game after I saw him," Gauff said jokingly.

"I was definitely star-struck with Justin Beiber, I mean, 'Never Say Never', was one of my favorite songs when I was a kid, and then 'Baby Oh Baby'. I can go over all his songs and Hailey [Beiber] too coming, I guess it was a little date night for them, which is really cool," she added.

"The three-setters show everyone I'm not going down without a fight" - Coco Gauff after her 3R win at US Open

Coco Gauff against Elise Mertens in the third-round clash at US Open

During her post-match on-court interview after having beaten Belgium's Elise Mertens over three sets in the US Open, Coco Gauff was asked why so many of her games at Majors go into the deciding set. Responding with a chuckle, the World No. 6 said that it shows that she is a tough opponent who won't take a defeat lying down.

"I don't know, I mean, in the past probably inexperience, but today at least I was playing well. I tried my best to win in straight sets," said the 19-year-old.

The World No. 6 further added:

"Give me some credit, the last couple of weeks I was winning in straight sets. A win is a win, it doesn't matter how you get it. And if anything, the three-setters show everybody else that I am not going down without a fight," said Gauff.

Coco Gauff is set to face 2018 Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki in an exciting fourth-round match at the 2023 US Open on Sunday. The Danish veteran downed Jennifer Brady with a score of 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 in the third round at the New York Major.