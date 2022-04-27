"I would have lost to any player from the main draw today, that was my worst match in six or seven years"- Alexander Zverev

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev said that his defeat to Holger Rune was his worst match in six or seven years.

The German was the first seed at the BMW Open in Munich and received a bye to the second round. He was up against the 18-year-old Rune and lost 6-3, 6-2. The Dane advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament and will take on Emil Ruusuvuori or Maxime Cressy.

After the match, Zverev said in his press conference that he could have lost to any player in the main draw. He also called the performance against Rune his worst in the last six or seven years.

"That was bottomless of me. I would have lost to any player from the main draw today," Zverev said. "That was my worst match in six or seven years. I played without a forehand today and overall such a performance is not enough in a 250 tournament."

Jannik Schneider @schnejan Zverev similar to Ausopen loss with kind of real talk in press. First lost of words, then excuse to fans/tournament. Gave credit to Runes talent but stated he played "bodenlos" (worst/pathetic) and "without a forehand". "Worst match of my last 6,7 years". "No ones fault but mine" Zverev similar to Ausopen loss with kind of real talk in press. First lost of words, then excuse to fans/tournament. Gave credit to Runes talent but stated he played "bodenlos" (worst/pathetic) and "without a forehand". "Worst match of my last 6,7 years". "No ones fault but mine"

"There are no excuses"- Alexander Zverev on his performance against Rune

Alexander Zverev said that there were no excuses for his performance against Rune

Alexander Zverev said that there were no excuses for his performance against Rune.

"There are no excuses," Zverev said. "Anyone who finds excuses today is not the smartest person. How to proceed now? I will fly to Madrid sometime in the coming days. A Masters tournament will start there next week. In fact, it can only get better."

The 25-year-old also told Eurosport that he had a little cold but that had nothing to do with his performance. He said that he felt sorry for the fans and the tournament due to his early exit.

"I was symptom-free. A little cold, but that had nothing to do with the performance. I can hardly speak now either. I feel sorry for the fans and the tournament."

Zverev's defeat to Rune comes not long after his defeat to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters. The German has won 17 out of 24 matches so far this season.

Next up for Zverev is the Madrid Open, where he is the defending champion. The World No. 3 won the competition last year by beating Matteo Berrettini in the final. With the likes of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz competing, Zverev will have to be at his absolute best if he is to defend his title.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan