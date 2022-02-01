“I was under a lot of pressure in Australia, everyone kept telling me that I could become World No. 1 by performing there”- Alexander Zverev

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev has said he was under a lot of pressure during the Australian Open.

The German entered the competition as one of the favorites to win and looked in good touch during the first three rounds. He defeated Daniel Altmaier, John Millman and Radu Albot to reach the fourth round where he faced 14th seed Denis Shapovalov.

However, the Canadian defeated the 24-year-old in straight sets to qualify for the quarterfinals. Had Zverev won the Australian Open, he could have been the new World No.1.

The German said that this possibility was a reason why he was under pressure during the tournament. In his press conference ahead of the Open Sud de France, the World No. 3 spoke about the pressure he was under at the Australian Open.

“I was under a lot of pressure in Australia, everyone kept telling me that I could become World No. 1 by performing there, and I was disappointed with my result. I watched the end of the final even though I would have liked to be there. Rafa was incredible, extraordinary. We must also congratulate Daniil who was extraordinary”

Alexander Zverev is the No. 1 seed at the Open Sud de France

The World No.3 is the top seed at the Open Sud de France

Zverev will be competing at the Open Sud de France as the top seed. The German last took part in the tournament in 2017 and won the singles title by defeating Richard Gasquet in the final. He also won the doubles title with his brother Mischa Zverev, defeating Fabrice Martin and Daniel Nestor in the final.

“I come back here to Montpellier because I have great memories here, I like the weather here, the sun and I won in 2017 with my brother," the World No. 3 said.

The German is the favorite to win the tournament. However, the likes of Roberto Bautista Agut and Gael Monfils are capable of giving him a tough fight.

Being the top seed, the 24-year-old will receive a bye to the second round and will face either Ilya Ivashka or Mackenzie McDonald.

Provided the German wins the tournament, he will become the first non-French player to win the Open de Sud France multiple times since Ivan Ljubicic in 2009. It will also be the 20th title of his career.

The World No. 3 has won five of his seven matches in 2022 and has produced some good tennis so far. The World No. 3 will be looking to improve his form as he progresses through the ATP tour.

