"I love you more and more every day, thank you for being you" - Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi extends wishes to Aussie on 29th birthday

Australia's Nick Kyrgios celebrated his 29th birthday on Saturday, April 27, and received heartfelt birthday wishes from his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi. The social media influencer expressed her love for the tennis star and thanked him for being himself.

Kyrgios and the Sydney-based social media influencer have been in a relationship since December 2021. The couple has always been open about their relationship. They frequently share their admiration and love for one another through social media posts.

Costeen Hatzi on Instagram wished her long-time boyfriend Nick Kyrgios with a lovely caption. Sharing cute photos of them, Hatzi wished Kyrgios a happy 29th birthday wishing him all the love, success, happiness, and good health.

"Happy birthday my love. I love you more and more everyday, thankyou for being you and lighting up every room you walk into. Wishing you lots of success, happiness, love & good health. Forever my pooi @k1ngkyrg1os"

Kyrgios recently appeared on 'What Now? with Trevor Noah' podcast and opened up on the bond he shares with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, and how they understand each other.

"I think the best thing about my relationship is that we have really nice, really, really good boundaries and we both respect it. And we we know that trust is really the only currency you have in a relationship. And once you break it, I think it's it's really hard to, especially in the limelight, once it's a little bit broken, it's it's really too hard to fix. But she's just present. I think that's one thing that I say about my girlfriend now." (at 59:38)

"I definitely will be coming back" - Nick Kyrgios on his comeback plans

Nick Kyrgios last played a competitive match in June 2023 and has been out of action due to injuries. Now, while speaking to 'the AO show podcast', he revealed his comeback plans.

Kyrgios termed this period of not being able to play tennis due to continuous injuries as the hardest time of his professional career. He said he had some hard conversations with himself (potential retirement) during this tough period.

It's arguably been one of the hardest years of my life tennis wise, everything else has been amazing, I can't complain about anything else. But tennis wise, I've had some really hard conversations with myself," Kyrgios said [at 16:53].

The Australian continued that amid all the injury concerns, he is still enjoying the process of getting himself ready for a comeback to the tennis court. He though is still unsure about the timing of his much-awaited comeback. He said:

"Like why am I doing all this? Like I don't have to do it, but I'm doing it for some reason, So I know there's still fire in the belly, which is good." [at 17:22]

"I'm hitting for the first time next week, so as soon as I get back out on court, I guess it's just going to be starting up, getting that load back through my wrist and my body. But look, I definitely will be coming back. 'It's just hard to put an exact date on it because the injury was quite severe." [at 17:33]