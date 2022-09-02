"I love you more every single day, you've made me a better man and I'm so grateful your mama brought you into this world" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian celebrates daughter Olympia's fifth birthday

Serena Williams' imminent farewell has been one of the major highlights of the ongoing US Open, but daughter Olympia Ohanian has also shared the limelight with the tennis legend in New York.

Olympia celebrated her fifth birthday on September 1 and her father Alexis Ohanian took to social media to share a couple of adorable photographs.

"How are you already 5 olympiaohanian?? I love you more every single day, you've made me a better man, and I'm so grateful your mama brought you into this world. I'm gonna Uppy you forever! Thx @ChristinaTosi & @milkbarstore for a very memorable "caking" session," he captioned the tweet.

Olympia enthralled fans at the US Open with her presence as she wore a custom outfit similar to her mother's during Williams' first-round match, which was attended by celebrities from various fields.

A braided hairstyle very similar to the tennis legend caught the attention of the fans and the media. The youngster seemed to savor the epic moment even as her mother is on the verge of bidding farewell to the game.

As her husband cheered vociferously, Williams' daughter looked calm and composed during the victory against Danka Kovinic.

Serena Williams' road to US Open final as seeded players fall in New York

Serena Williams will take on Ajla Tomljanovic in her third-round match at the US Open. Williams and Tomljanovic have never played each other in the past.

The Croatian-Australian, a two-time Wimbledon quarterfinalist, made it to the third round of the US Open last year as well but could advance no further.

Last year's US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez and Barbora Krejcikova, who could have been fourth-round opponents for Williams, have both made their exits from the tournament.

As such, the 23-time Grand Slam champion could be up against either Liudmila Samsonova of Russia or Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia in the Round of 16 before squaring off against seeded players in the quarterfinals.

If the 40-year-old does succeed in making it to the last eight, she could end up facing her Eastbourne Open doubles partner and fifth seed Ons Jabeur, World No. 18 Veronika Kudermetova, or Shelby Rogers, who is seeded 31st.

Young Coco Gauff, who was the runner-up at the French Open earlier this year, 17th seed Carolina Garcia, World No. 20 Madison Keys, and Alison Riske-Amritraj, who is seeded 29th, would be potential opponents for Williams should she make it to the semifinals.

The ominous prospect of facing Iga Swiatek looms if Serena Williams does make it to a dream final in New York.

