×
Create
Notifications

I love the general fascination Iga Swiatek has for Rafael Nadal, she could not have picked a better person to idolize: Andy Roddick

Andy Roddick has said that he loves the fascination Iga Swiatek has for Rafael Nadal
Andy Roddick has said that he loves the fascination Iga Swiatek has for Rafael Nadal
Neelabhra Roy
Neelabhra Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
visit
Modified May 06, 2022 02:17 PM IST
News

Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick has disclosed that he loves the dynamic between Iga Swiatek and Rafael Nadal.

The Pole has idolized the Spaniard from a very young age and has never shied away from expressing her admiration for the 21-time Major winner.

Swiatek, who pulled out of the Madrid Open this week, recently trained at the Spaniard's academy in Mallorca.

Hola @iga_swiatek‼️ 😍Welcome to the #RafaNadalAcademy by Movistar! ❤️ https://t.co/rs6uvxk1VR

While speaking on the Tennis Channel, Roddick said that he loves the fascination Swiatek has for Nadal. The American reckons the World No. 1 could not have chosen a better person to idolize.

"I kind of just love the general fascination that Iga Swiatek has with Rafa Nadal. Try having a better idol on how to go about your day-to-day business than Rafa Nadal," Roddick said.
"I love this kind of, I don't know what you call this, but the mutual respect that they have for each other."
youtube-cover

Roddick also backed Swiatek's decision to take some time off after a grueling few months of action. The American reckons the top priority for the Pole should be to feel fresh ahead of Roland Garros later this month.

"When you've won as much as she and she's made it habitual, you're physical health, being fresh going into Roland Garros is priority No. 1," he added.

Iga Swiatek's fascination for Rafael Nadal

Nadal has been an idol for Iga Swiatek
Nadal has been an idol for Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek has always been open about her admiration for Rafael Nadal. Not long ago, the World No. 1 said the Spaniard replaced her older sister Agata as the person she looked up to the most. She also hailed Nadal's work ethic and ability to stay grounded despite achieving so much success.

"At first I looked mostly at my older sister, Agata. I would sneak into tennis lessons. I started playing for my father and for her. When I grew up a bit, Rafael Nadal became my great reference. I admire his work ethic and how success hasn't changed him, he's still a very nice and humble guy," the Pole stated.
Iga Świątek looks like a Kingsman villain here, who has a plan of world domination. And honestly, I'm up for it, take it over girl. https://t.co/mXT7Cj9RO9

Earlier, Swiatek revealed that she cried when Nadal lost to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of Roland Garros last year.

Also Read Article Continues below
"Rafael Nadal has always been my idol. I have pretty sad memories of Roland Garros last year because I was crying when Rafa lost against Novak [Djokovic]."

Edited by Arvind Sriram

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी