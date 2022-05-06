I love the general fascination Iga Swiatek has for Rafael Nadal, she could not have picked a better person to idolize: Andy Roddick

Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick has disclosed that he loves the dynamic between Iga Swiatek and Rafael Nadal.

The Pole has idolized the Spaniard from a very young age and has never shied away from expressing her admiration for the 21-time Major winner.

Swiatek, who pulled out of the Madrid Open this week, recently trained at the Spaniard's academy in Mallorca.

While speaking on the Tennis Channel, Roddick said that he loves the fascination Swiatek has for Nadal. The American reckons the World No. 1 could not have chosen a better person to idolize.

"I kind of just love the general fascination that Iga Swiatek has with Rafa Nadal. Try having a better idol on how to go about your day-to-day business than Rafa Nadal," Roddick said.

"I love this kind of, I don't know what you call this, but the mutual respect that they have for each other."

Roddick also backed Swiatek's decision to take some time off after a grueling few months of action. The American reckons the top priority for the Pole should be to feel fresh ahead of Roland Garros later this month.

"When you've won as much as she and she's made it habitual, you're physical health, being fresh going into Roland Garros is priority No. 1," he added.

Iga Swiatek's fascination for Rafael Nadal

Nadal has been an idol for Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek has always been open about her admiration for Rafael Nadal. Not long ago, the World No. 1 said the Spaniard replaced her older sister Agata as the person she looked up to the most. She also hailed Nadal's work ethic and ability to stay grounded despite achieving so much success.

"At first I looked mostly at my older sister, Agata. I would sneak into tennis lessons. I started playing for my father and for her. When I grew up a bit, Rafael Nadal became my great reference. I admire his work ethic and how success hasn't changed him, he's still a very nice and humble guy," the Pole stated.

Earlier, Swiatek revealed that she cried when Nadal lost to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of Roland Garros last year.

"Rafael Nadal has always been my idol. I have pretty sad memories of Roland Garros last year because I was crying when Rafa lost against Novak [Djokovic]."

