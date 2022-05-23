"I love the grass, so I think despite the situation, I'm still thinking of doing it" - Grigor Dimitrov on playing at Wimbledon 

Grigor Dimitrov has said he will likely compete at Wimbledon "despite the situation."

The British Major has barred Russian and Belarusian players from competing this year, leading to the men's and women's professional tours not awarding points in order to preserve a level playing field.

Dimitrov kicked off his campaign at the 2022 French Open with a straight-sets win over Marcos Giron, dropping just three games in the entire match.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, the former World No. 3 said the situation regarding Wimbledon was tough from whatever "perspective" you looked at it.

"I love the grass, so I think despite the situation, I'm still thinking of doing it," he said. "What can I say? Listen, it's a tough go from whatever perspective you see it. For me personally it's just tough, because we all, I think a lot of players in the locker room speak of always having that equal field and all that, but listen, those are the circumstances."

"There is not much else to do right now, at least from our, I mean, from our point stand of view. If there is something else to be done, we will hear I think more, but for now, that's what it is," he added.

"As long as the body is holding up good, that's all I care about" - Grigor Dimitrov on turning 31

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2022 French Open - Day One

Grigor Dimitrov, who turned 31 on May 16, was asked in his press conference about how he compared to a 21-year-old version of himself. The Bulgarian responded by saying all he cared about was that his body was "holding up."

"I was so excited to get to 30, for some reason. I don't know why, but it's not that big of a difference, to be honest, as long as the body is holding up good, that's all I care about," he said.

Dimitrov proceeded to speak about the experience and wisdom that he has gained with age.

"I don't know. I think it's knowledge. I think it's experience. I think it's everything that has been surrounding you I think over, I would say over the past 13 years for me on tour," he said. "I don't want to say it's a wakeup call, because it's not, but it certainly makes you realize a lot more of what you are, who you are, what do you like, what you don't like?"

Grigor Dimitrov will square off against Borna Coric in the second round of the French Open on Wednesday.

