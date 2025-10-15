"I love when the guys hype you up" - Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys share heartwarming anecdote about Ben Shelton & other American ATP stars

Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys and Jennifer Brady dropped the latest episode of their podcast The Player's Box. Their fourth co-host Desirae Krawczyk was missing from the episode as she's geared up for the 2025 Japan Open quarterfinals with on-court partner Storm Hunter.

During the podcast, Pegula asked her other two co-host about their tennis practice since both are currently inactive on the WTA tour. Keys, who is struggling with a shoulder injury after her opening-round exit at the US Open said that she was bouncing back and shared how Ben Shelton, in one of the sessions, really built her up.

"We had a nice little practice sesh with Ben. We had Ben next to us, also practicing, hyping us up which is always nice," said Keys.

"Love that. I love when the guys hype you up, it's like the best feeling. They're so good at it," reacted Pegula.

"He looked over at one point and he's like 'That was like the most unreal forehand I've ever seen. And I was like 'Thanks' [smiles]," Keys continued.

"I'm amazing." laughed Pegula.

Brady shared a hilarious anecdote where Shelton showered praises on Keys' "unreal forehand" and then Keys completely mishit the next one. The three burst out laughing and Pegula acknowledged receiving similar support from other American ATP players.

“I love when the guys are great hype men though, especially at least the American guys because that’s the only people I would be talking to next to a practice. But they definitely hype you up. You feel so good, you feel fired up. It just gives you confidence."

On-court, Pegula is having a good Asian swing after her US Open semifinal showing. She reached the semifinals of the China Open where she lost to Linda Noskova and was a finalist at the Wuhan Open where she lost to the title-winner Coco Gauff.

Madison Keys appreciated 'hypemen' Ben Shelton for his support during Australian Open

Ben Shelton (left) and Madison Keys(right). Image:Getty

Madison Keys and Ben Shelton enjoy a good rapport off-court. During the 2025 Australian Open, Shelton made a 'Hulk Celly' gesture to hype-up his compatriot as she walked out the tunnel to the court where Elena Rybakina awaited her in the fourth round.

A video of Shelton making the gesture in support of Keys became popular on the internet to which Keys reacted and shared a sweet anecdote.

Ben is honestly one of the best hypemen in the world. We did preseason in Orlando together and it was basically everyday I'd be hitting and I would hear something from Ben three courts down," Madison Keys said.

"I mean between him and his dad I finished preseason and I was like, am I phenomenal? I think I am, the Sheltons surely think I am so maybe I am," she added.

Ben Shelton lost to the eventual champion Jannik Sinner in the semifinals while Madison Keys lifted her maiden Grand Slam trophy at the 2025 Australian Open.

About the author Stuti Dutta Stuti is a journalist who has been covering Tennis at Sportskeeda for almost two years. A firm believer in sticking to facts and not overselling them, giving proper context, and maintaining a neutral tone in her articles, her disciplined reporting methods have garnered close to 1 million reads so far, with one of her articles receiving nearly 100,000 views and gaining global recognition.



As an ardent Rafael Nadal fan, Stuti greatly admires the Spaniard for his ability to silence critics who have doubted his form due to recurring injury setbacks. Despite being a fan of the 14-time Roland-Garros winner, she doesn't subscribe to the idea of just one GOAT and considers herself lucky to have been born in the same era as 'The Big 3.'



Stuti is a big Wimbledon fan and adores how the tournament exudes class with its all-white outfits and well-behaved crowds. When she isn't watching tennis or rooting for her favorite player, she can be often found engaged in drawing and graphic designing, maybe even pondering how she could eliminate the final tie-break at 6-6 in Grand Slams if given the chance! Know More