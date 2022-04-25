"I love the intersection of sport and fashion that Lacoste has really pioneered" - Venus Williams on Lacoste photoshoot

Venus Williams sounded excited after her first photoshoot with Lacoste. The older of the two Williams sisters was recently signed by the French luxury brand as their brand ambassador.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion, who hasn't played since Chicago last year, recently shared a video on YouTube about her Lacoste photoshoot in which she hailed the French entity's heritage in the sport.

"Here I'm behind the scenes of the very first Lacoste shoot and very first part of my partnership with Lacoste," Williams said. "I'm so so happy because I love tennis, and I love the heritage Lacoste has in tennis. Also I love the intersection of sport and fashion that Lacoste has really pioneered."

Venus Williams added that the shoot was like "a real fashion shoot" because the photographer knew "exactly what he wanted."

"Today was like a real fashion shoot in the sense that the photographer really told me what to do...this one was real fashion in the sense that the photographer knew exactly what he wanted, and it was cool to just trust him on that and do what he told me," she said.

The 41-year-old opined that the photos were the best she'd ever taken and expressed her excitement about her partnership with Lacoste.

"I have to say I really feel like this was the best body of photos that I've ever taken in my life, and it was only like two hours of shooting ... I am so excited about this partnership," Venus Williams concluded.

When is Venus Williams expected to return to action?

Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

Venus Williams hasn't played a competitive match in almost a year. She sustained a leg injury in August last year at the Chicago Open. Williams, who missed the US Open after failing to recover from her injury, refused a wildcard at the 2022 Australian Open, citing a lack of fitness.

However, in a recent instagram Q&A with fans, the 41-year-old hinted about a return to action and in an interview with World Tennis Magazine in February, she revealed that she was "gearing to get back on tour."

“I’m doing great. More than anything, I am, guess what? Gearing to get back on tour. Can’t wait,” she said.

Williams could opt to return at Wimbledon, where she has made eight finals, winning five titles. Interestingly, her last Grand Slam singles title came at SW19 in 2008.

Betin @BetinKenya



“She played so awesome. It was really a task to beat her.” #TBT ON THIS DAY: In 2008, Venus Williams the defending Wimbledon champion, defeats her younger sister Serena Williams in the final, 7–5, 6–4 to retain the title.“She played so awesome. It was really a task to beat her.” #OTD ON THIS DAY: In 2008, Venus Williams the defending Wimbledon champion, defeats her younger sister Serena Williams in the final, 7–5, 6–4 to retain the title. “She played so awesome. It was really a task to beat her.” #OTD #TBT https://t.co/ZBkAJy1EYm

She has reached three Grand Slam finals since that triumph, twice at Wimbledon (2009 and 2017), but has failed to add to her Major tally.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala