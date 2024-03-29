“I love reading the horoscope every morning” – Grigor Dimitrov jokes about foreseeing his victory over Carlos Alcaraz in Miami Open QF

Grigor Dimitrov handed Carlos Alcaraz an upset defeat in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open 2024 on Thursday, March 28. The Bulgarian did it on the back of four break points, 23 winners, and a little assistance from Alcaraz in the form of three double faults over the course of an hour and 34 minutes.

This was notably Dimitrov's second win over Alcaraz on tour as their head-to-head currently stands at 3-2 in the latter's favor. When Dimitrov sat down in the press room after the win, a journalist asked him whether he could see this victory coming.

Dimitrov hilariously responded to the question saying:

"Yeah, I love reading the horoscope every morning. I love doing that."

The 32-year-old, however, later suggested that he had focused more on his strengths in the tournament thus far.

"No, not really. Not really. Also, the past two, three days, to be honest, I barely hit any balls at practice. Conditions are very different throughout the day and night. You always try to focus on what works. The basic stuff, the recovery, preparing for the matches, resting, food, all that, it really adds up," he added.

Grigor Dimitrov: "I want to live every moment out there"

Grigor Dimitrov

Further in his aforementioned reply to the journalist during the presser at Miami Open 2024, Grigor Dimitrov reflected on his run till the fourth round at the recently concluded Indian Wells Masters.

"It's been a long trip overall the past three, four weeks, plus coming from California. So it's been, an absolute pleasure for me to be as professional as I can be and really have zero regrets," Dimitrov said.

The World No. 12 also thanked his team for their contribution in keeping him determined.

"I'm, most of all, very proud of myself but of course with my team and everyone that has been helping me to stay also in that bubble, if you say, like it's very important. Also after years of experience, you kind of learn a thing or two, and yeah, I want to live every moment out there," Grigor Dimitrov said.

He is scheduled to clash with Germany's Alexander Zverev in the semifinal showdown scheduled to be held on Friday, March 29, at Miami Gardens.

Unfortunately for Dimitrov, he currently trails Zverev 7-1 in terms of the head-to-head. He has not earned a win over the German since beating him 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 in their first duel played at Swiss Indoors ten years ago in 2014.