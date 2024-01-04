"I love seeing him happy""That's why people love Rafael Nadal" - Spaniard's 'showboating' during Brisbane International 2R win delights fans

Rafael Nadal dazzled fans with his amazing showmanship and showboating at the 2024 Brisbane International.

Nadal, who made his comeback to tennis after missing out on the majority of 2023 due to a hip injury, seems to be hitting all the right notes on his return to the ATP Tour. He made his return on December 31 in a doubles clash alongside Marc Lopez, who was Nadal's partner when Spain won the doubles Olympic Gold in 2016.

The Spaniard's first singles match came against Dominic Thiem, setting up a tough match in the very first round. The 37-year-old managed to get the job done in straight sets 7-5, 6-1.

In the second round, the former World No.1 faced Jason Kubler. He comfortably saw off the Australian in straight sets 6-1, 6-2 to set up a clash with another Australian Jordan Thompson in the third round.

After the second round match, a video was posted on Brisbane International's social media account where Nadal can be seen entertaining the crowd with his amazing showmanship and showing off his ball skills as well.

Nadal's antics sent fans into a frenzy on X (formerly Twitter). One fan mentioned that Nadal knows how to entertain and that is the reason he was loved by people.

"He knows how to entertain that’s why people love him," they wrote.

Another fan pointed out the 14-time French Open winner's amazing footballing skills and how he loves using it knowing that it will cheer up the crowd.

"I love how Rafa is aware that everyone will cheer whenever he picks up the ball using his feet, so he loves doing it just for laughs now," they wrote.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"I am slow I know that and I am going to try to improve in 2024" - Rafael Nadal's hilarious response to bathroom break time violation leaves the crowd in splits

Rafael Nadal gives a hilarious response to time violation question

During his second round match against Jason Kubler, Rafael Nadal was given a time violation for a toilet break after the first set because he was late by four seconds.

"Ladies and gentlemen, Rafael Nadal was a little bit late on his way back from the toilets... Time violation warning, Mister Nadal," the umpire said.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion was shocked at the announcement but smiled it off. The Spaniard was asked about the incident in his post-match interview, to which he responded in a lighthearted manner. Nadal stated that the humidity in Brisbane was so high that he had to change every single piece of his clothing, which took longer than usual.

“Well, I think it was something strange because I have 5 minutes, honestly Brisbane is very humid and I had to change every single piece. Takes a while, and then honestly on the walkie talkie they were calling me,” the 37-year-old said.

He further mentioned that he was told by the umpire that he was four seconds late but he felt that he was right on time.

“And I came out at the right time and I don't know if the guy who was with me said that it was few seconds later to the umpire, he (umpire) told me that I was 4 seconds later, I don't know. I thought I was on time, honestly, then he told me I was 4 seconds late,” he added.

Rafael Nadal cheekily vowed to be better going forward in 2024.

“But I am slow I know that and I am going to try to improve in 2024,” he said.

