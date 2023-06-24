"I love your style, thanks to me of course" - When Grigor Dimitrov had a special message for Serena Williams

Grigor Dimitrov once sent a heartfelt message to Serena Williams while he was competing at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

The year was 2021, and the American could not compete in Cincinnati as she was still recovering from the injury she suffered at Wimbledon.

Dimitrov had to send a complimentary message to someone from the WTA, so he decided to send one to Williams because he admired her style.

"So I’m doing this press over here, I had to write a complimentary paper to someone from the WTA so I figured you because I love your style so much, and here it goes," the Bulgarian said.

Dimitrov wrote on a piece of paper that he had a role to play in Serena Williams' playing style.

"I love your style, thanks to me, of course," Dimitrov added.

Grigor Dimitrov on his relationship with Serena Williams and Venus Williams

Serena Williams and Venus Williams at the US Open

Grigor Dimitrov, who is close friends with both Serena Williams and Venus Williams, opened up about his relationship with them. The Bulgarian stated that both sisters are amazing humans and that he shares many good memories with them.

“They are such amazing humans. I have such a great relationship with them and I’m so thankful and grateful every time they’re able to come and cheer me up. They are just amazing," Dimitrov said.

"Every time I get the chance to talk to them and we share so many amazing memories. I also try to pick up a little bit of their brain in terms of the game, like mental toughness and so on. I think that is just incredible," he added.

Dimitrov added that he spends time with Serena and Venus outside tennis, claiming that he once went to the former's house to do his laundry.

“I think now we enjoy a lot more outside the sport. We exercise together, we did quite a bit of gym. I went to Serena’s house to do my laundry there. It was just a lot of fun. We can discuss a lot of different things," the Bulgarian said.

Serena Williams retired from tennis last season, but Venus Williams is still playing at the age of 43. The American most recently competed at the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham and reached the second round before losing to Jelena Ostapenko. She is next scheduled to take part in Wimbledon as a wildcard.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Poll : 0 votes