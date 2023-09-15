"I love you too" - Paula Badosa responds to kid's proclamations for her as boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas bursts into laughter

Paula Badosa recently posted a video of a young boy proclaiming his love for her.

Badosa's 2023 season has been derailed by a stress fracture in her spine, which forced her to withdraw from her first-round match at the US Open. This year, the Spaniard missed three of the four Major tournaments. And while she did play at Wimbledon, even that campaign was ill-fated for her as she retired midway through her second-round match.

Paula Badosa has been advised not to play tennis as she slowly recovers from her debilitating injury. The Spaniard has found a way to occupy herself during her time away from tennis, though. She has been a regular figure in her boyfriend Stefanos Tstisipas' support circle, turning up to watch and cheer him on in every big match.

The couple also likes to document their budding relationship on social media, allowing their most devout fans to keep tabs on their whereabouts.

Badosa was at it once again on Thursday (September 14), putting up a rather hilarious video featuring Tsitsipas. This time, however, the Greek wasn't the focus of her attention. Instead, it was a little boy, who kept raving about his love for her while participating in a training drill.

It was indeed quite surprising that he wasn't embarrassed in front of Stefanos Tsitsipas and his friends, who were amused at his proclamations of love.

"Badosa, I love you... Badosa, I love you!" the kid exclaimed.

A screen capture of Paula Badosa's Instagram story

The 25-year-old Greek, in particular, couldn't contain himself as he laughed hysterically at the kid. Badosa later expressed her amusement at the video while reciprocating the boy's feelings.

"I love you too," she wrote along with a bunch of laughing and love-eyes emojis.

Paula Badosa has been hit by a string of bad luck this year, hopes to return to tennis in 2024

Paula Badosa hits a forehand

Paula Badosa has only played 11 tournaments this year due to her physical niggles. The 25-year-old's best results have come at the WTA 1000 event in Rome and the WTA 500 event in Adelaide, where she reached the quarterfinals and the semifinals respectively.

The Spaniard has been affected by a host of injuries in 2023. She withdrew from the Australian Open in January due to an abductor injury sustained during her campaign in Adelaide the week before. She also sat out of the French Open a few months later due to a stress fracture in her L4 vertebra.

Badosa was then in a race against time to make a comeback at this year's Wimbledon. The former World No. 2's haste, however, seemingly worsened the injury, forcing her to retire midway through her second-round match at SW 19 against Marta Kostyuk.

The 25-year-old has not been able to play any professional tennis tournaments since then. In an interview with a Greek news outlet, she expressed her hopes of being ready for competitive action by January 2024.

"I hope to be ready in January. Now I must not move because it is the spine and it is a sensitive point. I hope to be in Australia in January and to play mixed doubles with Stefanos,” she said earlier this month.