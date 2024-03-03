"I would have loved to share more time with Rafael Nadal, I try to enjoy everyday that I meet him" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz recently opened up about his desire to spend more time with Rafael Nadal as retirement looms for the 37-year-old Spaniard.

The Spanish duo are set to compete against each other in the Netflix Slam, an exhibition event that will be held at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas on Sunday (March 3).

Before the start of the event, Alcaraz told the press that he grew up watching Nadal on television and cherished the personal experiences he has had with the 22-time Grand Slam winner since he turned pro.

"But I have seen him a lot on TV. I have grown up watching him play. And any personal experience with him has been incredible," Alcaraz said (via Europe Press).

Alcaraz admitted that he would love to share more time with the 37-year-old before mentioning that he enjoys every time they meet and learns a lot.

"I would have loved to share more time with Rafa. I try to enjoy every day that I meet him and cross paths with him, and learn to the maximum," the two-time Grand Slam champion said.

Nadal missed the majority of the 2023 season due to injury. In December of the same year, he released a video on his social media platforms announcing his return and spoke about the possibility of retiring in 2024.

Alcaraz and Nadal have faced off three times on the ATP tour. Their first encounter came in the second round of the 2021 Madrid Open, where the latter defeated the former in straight sets. Their second meeting was in the semifinal of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters, where the older Spaniard again emerged victorious.

Alcaraz then claimed his first win over Nadal when he won their quarterfinal clash at the 2022 Madrid Masters.

Rafael Nadal & Carlos Alcaraz will compete in Indian Wells Masters following The Netflix Slam

The duo pictured at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are set to participate at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters, scheduled to commence on March 6 and conclude on March 17.

Alcaraz clinched his first Indian Wells Open title last season after defeating former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the final.

In February, there were doubts concerning Alcaraz's fitness as he sustained an injury in the first round of the Rio Open, leading to his withdrawal from the tournament. However, the Spaniard later revealed that his situation was not serious.

Meanwhile, Nadal will aim to win his fourth Indian Wells title this year, having previously secured victories in 2007, 2009 and 2013.

