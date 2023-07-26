"I was lucky enough to be called a friend by her" - Martina Navratilova fondly remembers late actress Katharine Hepburn

Martina Navratilova has fondly looked back on her friendship with the iconic late actress Katharine Hepburn.

One of the most celebrated actresses ever to grace the silver screen, Hepburn won a record four Academy Awards for Best Actress over the course of her illustrious career, which spanned six decades. Her legacy as the greatest female star of classic Hollywood cinema was memorialized by the American Film Institute in 1999.

The American passed away at the age of 96 after her battling an aggressive neck tumor which ultimately led to her suffering a cardiac arrest in June 2003.

During an interaction with a fan on social media, Martina Navratilova shared her love for a meme featuring the celebrated actress. She also conveyed her gratitude for being fortunate enough to be considered a friend by Hepburn.

"I was lucky enough to be called a friend by her," Navratilova tweeted.

The pair's close friendship was on display at the 1983 Wimbledon Championships, as Navratilova gifted Hepburn her tennis racket after defeating Andrea Jaeger in the final to claim her fourth title at the grasscourt Major.

The former World No. 1's connection with Hepburn was also demonstrated in August last year when Navratilova was honored with the seventh annual Spirit of Katharine Hepburn Award by the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center. The prestigious award is given to individuals who embody the "bold spirit, fierce independence, and distinctive character of the legendary actress."

The 18-time Grand Slam champion expressed her gratitude for the honor on social media and celebrated Hepburn as an "amazing woman."

"Thank you, quite the honor, that's for sure. What an amazing woman Kate truly was," Navratilova tweeted at the time.

"Martina Navratilova walked into the men’s locker room at US Open, tapped me on my shoulder, and said you are playing with me" - Leander Paes

Martina Navratilova and Leander Paes at the French Open

In a recent interview with The Week, Leander Paes opened up about his experience of playing alongside Martina Navratilova. He recalled the first instance of the 66-year-old approaching him to propose a mixed doubles partnership.

Referring to Navratilova as a "born leader," the Indian recounted how the Czech-American confidently walked into the men's locker room at the US Open and offhandedly informed him that he'll be her mixed doubles partner.

"I would always give the factual feeling that when you play with Martina Navratilova, she is a born leader," he said. "Navratilova walked into the men’s locker room at the US Open two minutes before the sign in, tapped me on my shoulder and said, 'You are playing with me'. The rest is history."

Leander Paes and Martina Navratilova enjoyed a successful mixed doubles partnership, reaching four Grand Slam finals and winning the titles at the 2003 Australian Open and Wimbledon Championships 2003 together.