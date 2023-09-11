In a lighthearted moment, Coco Gauff openly shared her thoughts on how she intends to use her US Open prize money, highlighting the fact that, at the age of 19, she isn't burdened by debt and continues to reside with her parents.

On Saturday, the American player secured her maiden Grand Slam title by defeating the Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open finals. She accomplished a historic feat by becoming the first teenager to claim this title since Serena Williams did so in 1999.

This victory boosted her earnings to $3,000,000 from the tournament and pushed her cumulative career earnings to a substantial $11,107,463.

During a live Instagram video, she was asked about her plans for the prize money she won at the US Open.

She mentioned that someone suggested using the prize money to pay off debts, and she chuckled, saying that at 19, she doesn't have any debts – she lives with her parents and didn't attend college, so there are no student bills to worry about.

She humorously added that she's fortunate her parents never put her in a position where she would have to deal with debt, so she currently has no financial obligations to address.

US Open champ Coco Gauff is now at a career-high No. 3, and runner-up Aryna Sabalenka takes the No. 1 spot.

Coco Gauff's victory at the US Open has propelled her to a career-best ranking of No. 3 in the world. At the same time, Aryna Sabalenka, who was the tournament's runner-up, has ascended to the pinnacle of the rankings, securing the No. 1 position.

Iga Swiatek's impressive 75-week continuous reign as the top-ranked player, during which she reached No. 10 on the all-time list, has come to an end as Sabalenka takes over.

Swiatek's exit in the fourth round at the just concluded US Open combined with Sabalenka's journey to the final, has allowed Sabalenka to seize the coveted No. 1 position in the rankings, accumulating 9266 points.

Swiatek closely follows in second place with 8195 points. Meanwhile, the US Open champion, Coco Gauff, has achieved a career-high ranking of No. 3 with 6165 points.