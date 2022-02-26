"I'm able to play without limitations, something I couldn't do for last year and a half, I feel liberated" - Rafael Nadal after SF win against Medvedev

Reigning Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal played arguably his best match of the season so far, beating familiar foe Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-3 to reach the final in Acapulco on Friday. With the win, the Spaniard improved his win-loss record to 14-0 this year.

The 35-year-old's stellar run of form comes as a huge surprise, given he missed the second half of last season with a serious foot injury and only returned to competitive action in January.

During his post-match press conference, Nadal was asked to shed some light on his chronic foot issue. The Spaniard said he can currently compete without any discomfort in his right foot, and revealed that he felt "liberated" that his worst days were behind him.

“Sometimes I have better days and other worse days. It is part of my day-to-day. As far as it goes, I'm able to handle it. I'm able to play without limitations, something I couldn't do for the last year and a half. In many moments I played with a lot of pain and problems," Nadal said. "Right now I feel liberated. It's incredible energy and I'm enjoying it. I try to give my best and try to get the best possible results."

The 21-time Major winner then expressed gratitude at the fact that he has been able to prolong his career despite so many injury problems.

"I have had a very long career, much more successful than I could have imagined and, above all, long. Playing here today is a gift. I try to value very much everything that happens to me every day," he added.

The Spaniard was also asked to evaluate his performance in the Australian Open final rematch against Medvedev. Nadal said he played really well tactically and that his first serve was a key factor behind his win.

“Each game is different. They are different conditions and everything changes. The second set was very exciting, I think there were incredible points. In the first set, I think he tried to play more aggressive than usual and I was fine," Nadal said. "I made very few mistakes, played well tactically and my serve worked well. I think it was the day my serve worked the best in the whole tournament."

Nadal also referenced his service game at 3-2 up in the second set, which lasted nearly 20 minutes. Medvedev came up with seven breakpoint opportunities in that game, all of which the Spaniard saved with some high-quality play.

"After confirming the break, his level has increased a lot, he has started to play very aggressively, without making mistakes, changing directions a lot, and also playing with drop shots," he said. "I've saved 11 break-points in two games, which is a lottery. You have to give credit to him. The break-points that I saved I played very well in them, more that than his mistakes."

"I have to be 100% ready" - Rafael Nadal on facing Cameron Norrie in Acapulco final

During the press conference, Nadal delved deeper into his win over Medvedev. He disclosed that beating the Russian on his "preferred surface" gave him a lot of confidence.

“It's an important match that I'm playing against the number one in the world on his preferred surface, even though the conditions favor me a little more. In general terms it is a level victory, playing very well for almost the entire match," he said. "I always keep calm, but it is clear that this week being in the final means a lot."

The Spaniard will take on Cameron Norrie in the final on Saturday. The Brit confirmed his spot in the title clash with a straight-sets win over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Nadal said he expects a tough battle against Norrie, who recently won the Delray Beach Open.

“Tomorrow comes a very difficult final against Norrie, I have to be 100% ready. It's an important match against a rival who has just won a tournament and in which I will have to play at a high level again," he said.

