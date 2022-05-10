"I'm almost 36, Novak 35, Roger 40; it's only natural other players are starting to win tournaments after 20 years of us achieving every single title" - Rafael Nadal

Ahead of his opener against John Isner at the Rome Masters on Wednesday, Rafael Nadal has said that it's 'natural' that other players are beginning to win big tournaments. After dominating the tennis landscape for the last two decades along with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, others have now come to the fore.

While Federer has been out of action since Wimbledon last year, Djokovic has won only one 'big' title - the 2021 Paris Masters - since making the 2021 US Open final (lost to Daniil Medvedev). Nadal, meanwhile, won a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open but fell to Taylor Fritz in the Indian Wells final.

Last week, Nadal and Djokovic lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, at the Madrid Masters.

Asked if the tennis landscape is changing with the emergence of new players, Nadal told ATP Tennis TV, saying it's a 'normal cycle of life', adding:

"I'm almost 36. Novak (almost) 35; Roger 40. Normal that new players are winning titles after almost 20 years that we have achieved every single title. For me, it's the normal cycle of life."

Nadal is projected to face Djokovic in the last four in Rome. In their nine previous meetings in the Italian capital, the Spaniard has won six, including last year's final.

"Rome has been one of the tournaments where I've had more success" - Rafael Nadal

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2021 - Day Nine

Rome has been one of the favorite stops on the ATP tour for Rafael Nadal. He has won the tournament a record ten times, losing only two finals (both to Djokovic). It's one of four tournaments he has won at least ten times - along with Roland Garros (13), Barcelona (12) and Monte Carlo (11)

The defending champion said that he's had a 'long and successful career', adding that he's had 'unforgettable' moments at the aforementioned tournaments.

"I'm having a very long and successful career. Rome has been one of the tournaments where I've had more success, (along) with Roland Garros, Barcelona and Monte Carlo. I've had unforgettable moments here."

Arriving in Rome with three titles and only two defeats this year, Nadal said that he's not having a 'normal' year. He intends to play at his 'highest level' for as long as possible, adding:

"I try to put myself in a position to win the big matches. It's not like a normal year that I arrive here with 2-3 titles. I've (had) only one event (on clay in) Madrid without much preparation. My goal now is to reach again the highest level, if it's possible."

Rafael Nadal will look to triumph at the Foro Italico for a record 11th time before turning his attention to Roland Garros.

