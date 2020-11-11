'I’m already a bit scared thinking of our next matches,' Dominic Thiem explains why Alexander Zverev is his toughest opponent outside the Big 3

Reigning US Open champion Dominic Thiem may boast of a commanding 8-2 head-to-head lead over Alexander ‘Sascha’ Zverev. But that didn’t stop him from picking the German as his toughest opponent outside of the ‘Big 3’ of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

In a recent interview with Sky Germany, Thiem explained his rationale behind picking Zverev, while also giving his opinion on the favorites for the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals.

Viewers of Thiem's video interview were permitted to ask one question to the Austrian. The one which was picked asked Dominic Thiem to name his toughest opponent outside Federer, Nadal and Djokovic.

The newly-crowned ‘Austrian Sportsman of the Year’ praised the question before picking Sascha Zverev as his choice. Thiem recalled that he had given a similar answer after the US Open final because their playing styles made it difficult to find a way against each other.

“That's a really good question,” Thiem acknowledged. “For me, personally, Sascha is the toughest opponent to play besides the Big 3. I already said it after the US Open, both our games make things difficult for the other one.”

Dominic Thiem gave special emphasis to Zverev’s serve and return; two shots that could cause a problem for anyone on tour even on a bad day. The World No. 3 concluded that it was never easy to strategise against Alexander Zverev.

“For me, its tough to play against him because he serves and returns so well, because I always have trouble finding a good tactical plan against him,” Thiem continued.

However, Dominic Thiem has found a way to win matches against the German in recent times. The 27-year-old is on a four-match win-streak against Alexander Zverev, including his famous comeback at the 2020 US Open final.

Thiem also won their matches at the 2020 Australian Open semi-final, 2019 Nitto ATP Semis and the 2018 Roland Garros quarterfinals.

Hence, one would assume that Thiem’s fear of playing Zverev has been alleviated to some extent. However, that is not the case for the Austrian who admitted to being ‘scared’ of their future fixtures.

“That’s why he is the toughest opponent, even though the last matches have gone my way,” Thiem explained. “I’m already a bit scared thinking of our next matches, but I’m looking forward to it of course.”

Dominic Thiem picks his favorites for the 2020 Nitto ATP Finals

Dominic Thiem lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the 2019 Nitto ATP Finals

With the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals just days away, Dominic Thiem assessed the chances of some of his competitors during his interview with Sky Germany.

Thiem believes that Daniil Medvedev stands a good chance in London given the Russian’s recent resurgence, which saw him win the Paris Masters. He was also in awe of how Medvedev effortlessly closed out the final against Zverev.

“In Paris, Medvedev has made his way up on the list of favorites for London,” Thiem remarked. “I watched the final, he played incredible in the end, made no mistakes."

Dominic Thiem believes that Andrey Rublev is a player to watch out for

Needless to say, the names of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic came up as the ‘top favorites’. However, Dominic Thiem gave special emphasis to Andrey Rublev, noting his scintillating form all year, especially following the resumption of the tour.

“But I would say besides Nadal and Djokovic, who are always the top favorites, Rublev is an extremely good candidate,” Thiem said. “He’s been in top form all year round and since we’ve resumed the tour after the corona break, he’s been even better.”