I'm a big fan of Harry Kane & Son Heung-Min: Emma Raducanu

Reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu recently revealed that she is a big admirer of Tottenham Hotspur forwards Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min.

Raducanu was spotted sporting a personalized Tottenham Hotspur jersey during one of her practice sessions at the ongoing Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

When quizzed on the topic on her media day, the Brit revealed that her team comprises Tottenham supporters and that they have been trying to get her to root for the North London side as well.

"My whole team basically are big Spurs fans and I feel like they're egging me on," Raducanu said. "They're desperately trying to get me behind them. I don't necessarily follow football so much, but I feel like now because of them I'm feeling some sort of connection."

She went on to reveal that she followed the last edition of the Euros and was enamored by captain Harry Kane's football. The teenager also admitted to being a fan of Kane's Tottenham teammate Son Heung-Min.

"I loved following the Euros last year and watching Harry Kane, who's obviously the England captain, and Son, I'm a big fan of him as well," she said. "So yeah, I like to dabble."

"I think game-wise on clay, you definitely need to be a lot more patient and build the point" - Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu enters the 2022 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, having never played before on clay on the WTA tour. She has, however, taken part in a few tournaments on the surface on the ITF and juniors circuit.

During the interview, the 19-year-old explained how she plans to tactically approach claycourt tennis during the ongoing swing. The Brit highlighted the importance of building points on clay, which she reckons is physically demanding.

"I think game-wise on clay, especially when you're playing outside, you definitely need to be a lot more patient and build the point," Raducanu said. "You can't just hit a big shot. Whereas on a hard court, you might be able to get a weak shot straight away. You really need to build the point a lot more, which takes a lot more energy and physical demand."

The reigning US Open champion further acknowledged that playing on clay will be a learning curve for her.

"You just have to be more crafty, I think, and I think it's a good lesson, especially for someone younger like me to develop more skills," she said. "I'm looking forward to spending more time on the clay as the years go by because I do like sliding and moving on it, and it's just about again being able to repeat over and over."

